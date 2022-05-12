Tribeca Festival to host first-ever music lounge

NEW YORK (1010WINS) - - For the first time in Tribeca Festival history, a music lounge featuring live performances will take place between June 9 - 12 at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn.

In partnership with Pitchfork , the lounge will have exclusive performances, special guest appearances, and insider talks. Among the artists are two of the brightest Jazz and Soul artists in the city, Onyx Collective and duendita.

1010 WINS is among the media sponsors of Tribeca Festival.

Tribeca Festival attendees and music fans can celebrate the music scene in New York City. The four-day music lounge will culminate with “How Long Gone” Live hosted by Chris Black and Jason Steward. Musical guests also include Show Me The Body, YL, Eli Keszler, Dj Huerco S., and other local DJs.

The music lounge weekend consists of more than just live performances. There will also be panels delving into topics including “Empowering Independent Creators in 2022” with Warp Records, Beggars Group, and High Road Touring, and “Cancellations and Hidden Costs: The Reality of Pandemic-Era Nightlife” with NYC Nightlife Mayor Ariel Palitz.

The festival aims to gather artists and audiences from diverse backgrounds together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, music, and online work.

Ticket sales have started and can be found on the Tribeca Festival website.

It’s Tribeca Festival’s 21st year and will be celebrated from June 8-19, 2022.