ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Perry Hall school secretary named Office Professional of the Year

The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 3 days ago

Mollie Kessel, front office secretary at Perry Hall High School, has been selected as Office Professional of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the association Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County, according to a Baltimore County Public Schools press release.

“I treasure opportunities to recognize our amazing office professionals like Mollie Kessel,” said BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams. “She is a wonderful example of the dedicated and highly-skilled team members working in offices across our county.”

Principal Craig Reed said, “Mollie is truly exceptionally giving of her time and cares about the results we achieve here at Perry Hall High. For example, during the height of the Omicron surge of the pandemic, she worked with administrators to manage coverage of all our classrooms. Her efforts were integral in helping us stay open. That is the kind of dedicated and caring professional she is.”

In nominating Kessel to be honored, Perry Hall High special education teacher Adrienne Stanwood wrote, “Mollie goes above and beyond for the school and staff every day. She is constantly trying her best to provide coverage for staff members and is extremely caring. She does her best to provide you with the tools needed to do your job and is always looking for ways to help where she can. She frequently gives up her own time to help in the office when it is busy.”

Kessel began working for BCPS in 2001, and she has served in office positions at Sandy Plains Elementary, Sandalwood Elementary, and Dundalk Middle schools. Since 2015, she has been the secretary for the Southeast Extended Day Learning Program at Dundalk High School. She has been front office secretary at Perry Hall High since 2017. From 2012 to 2014, Kessel left the school system to do mission work in Tanzania; while there, she opened an orphanage that continues to operate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Schools announce Administrative appointment and transfers announced

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the board of education’s administrative appointments at its meeting of May 11, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Angela Funya as Charter Director of Chesapeake Public Charter School.  Ms. Funya holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co.’s Michele Deadwyler named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by Metro Washington Council of Governments

Washington, D.C. (May 11, 2022) – Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have been named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). Since 2003, COG has been partnering with local and state child welfare agencies around the region to recognize exceptional […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has officially been broken on a new northeast Baltimore County middle school. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the new school’s location at 5210 King Avenue (21237). BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore … Continue reading "BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school" The post BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Perry Hall, MD
City
Secretary, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Students Protest School Board Policy That Would Prohibit Pride Flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Students protested Wednesday night outside of a Carroll County School Board meeting in which board members will review a policy that would prohibit gay pride flags and other flags from county schools. The school board voted in its April meeting to develop a new policy on the use of political symbols, specifically flags, in school buildings. The Washington Post reported the decision came after parents raised concerns about the rainbow pride flags displayed inside some county classrooms. In the April meeting, some board members said they have already banned Confederate Flags, and the rainbow flag also goes against...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Addresses Rising Covid-19 Case Rates in Latest Community Update; Implements Focused Mask Use in Specific Classes/Schools

MCPS has addressed rising COVID-19 case rates in Montgomery County in an update sent out to the community this afternoon. In the update, seen below, MCPS states that the CDC maintains that the impact on the community is “low” and has implemented focused mask use in specific classes and schools. The update regarding Covid-19 can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Hall High School#Omicron#Bcps
wypr.org

State panel considers plan to sell Spring Grove Hospital for $1

A controversial plan to sell the state-owned Spring Grove Hospital Center to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for $1 is on the docket at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the controversy. Sterner:. Let’s start with some background. Describe Spring Grove Hospital Center....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

A publicist and two lawyers are behind the Mosbys’ legal defense fund

A MYSTERY PARTLY REVEALED: IRS records provide the names of those who set up the fund that raises money online for Baltimore’s power couple. A Baltimore publicist, a Pikesville lawyer and a colleague of A. Scott Bolden in Washington formed The Mosby 2021 Trust that figured prominently in the ethics violation order filed yesterday against City Council President Nick Mosby.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
wolbbaltimore.com

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!. The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
pasadenavoice.com

With New Location, Mike’s Pharmacy Is In Good Health

Since 2013, Mike’s Pharmacy has been serving the community, offering high-quality products and knowledgeable service. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20, the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business’ second location, which is at 8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite L, in Pasadena.
PASADENA, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
The Avenue News

The Avenue News

Essex, MD
85
Followers
39
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Essex and the surrounding markets since 1974

 https://www.avenuenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy