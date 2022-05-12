Perry Hall school secretary named Office Professional of the Year

Mollie Kessel, front office secretary at Perry Hall High School, has been selected as Office Professional of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year by the association Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County, according to a Baltimore County Public Schools press release.

“I treasure opportunities to recognize our amazing office professionals like Mollie Kessel,” said BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams. “She is a wonderful example of the dedicated and highly-skilled team members working in offices across our county.”

Principal Craig Reed said, “Mollie is truly exceptionally giving of her time and cares about the results we achieve here at Perry Hall High. For example, during the height of the Omicron surge of the pandemic, she worked with administrators to manage coverage of all our classrooms. Her efforts were integral in helping us stay open. That is the kind of dedicated and caring professional she is.”

In nominating Kessel to be honored, Perry Hall High special education teacher Adrienne Stanwood wrote, “Mollie goes above and beyond for the school and staff every day. She is constantly trying her best to provide coverage for staff members and is extremely caring. She does her best to provide you with the tools needed to do your job and is always looking for ways to help where she can. She frequently gives up her own time to help in the office when it is busy.”

Kessel began working for BCPS in 2001, and she has served in office positions at Sandy Plains Elementary, Sandalwood Elementary, and Dundalk Middle schools. Since 2015, she has been the secretary for the Southeast Extended Day Learning Program at Dundalk High School. She has been front office secretary at Perry Hall High since 2017. From 2012 to 2014, Kessel left the school system to do mission work in Tanzania; while there, she opened an orphanage that continues to operate.