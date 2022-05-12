ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek lets Twitter determine basketball coach Eric Musselman's title

By Erik Hall, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

University of Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek used Twitter on Thursday to determine the title for Eric Musselman .

Musselman on Thursday morning tweeted a photo of a nameplate that says, "Eric Musselman, Head Coach/Director of Marketing."

The tweet said, "Hey @HunterYurachek, can we leave the Director of Marketing title for another year?"

Yurachek decided to let Twitter decide.

"I will let our fans decide @EricPMusselman 250 or more likes of this Tweet and your Director of Marketing Title is retained. #WinAsOneRazorback," Yurachek said.

It only took about 10 minutes for Yurachek's tweet to get 250 likes.

Musselman's original tweet was quote tweeting SkullSparks, which tweeted data on interactions on college men's basketball head coach Twitter accounts in April 2022. Musselman had the most interactions at 113,000 — almost three times the second place interactions of NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton.

After about three hours, Yurachek's tweet had more than 1,800 likes, so he conceded that Musselman can keep the title Director of Marketing.

Yurachek tweeted, "The fans have spoken, @EricPMusselman WINS again."

Here's more Eric Musselman news:

Arkansas men's basketball and Musselman are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the Razorbacks go 28-9 overall and reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek lets Twitter determine basketball coach Eric Musselman's title

