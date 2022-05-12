Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

Drew Timme of Gonzaga was one of the prospects scouted in Atlanta today.

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article . Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.

Brad Davison College: Wisconsin Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 200 Age 23 Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2022), Third-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018) Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Etienne College: Wichita State Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 203 Age: 22 Scouting Report: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022). Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

David McCormack College: Kansas Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 250 Age: 22 Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2021), Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Most Improved Player (2021), McDonald's All-American (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018). Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Javante McCoy College: Boston University Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 180 Scouting Report: 2022 Patriot League All-Conference First Team, 2021 Patriot League All-Conference Second Team, 2020 Patriot League All-Conference Third Team, 2x Patriot League All-Tournament Team (2020, 2022), 3x Patriot League Player of the Week (2/10/20, 12/6/21, 2/16/22). Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Timme College: Gonzaga Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 235 Age: 21 Scouting Report: 2× Consensus second-team All-American (2021, 2022), Karl Malone Award (2021), WCC Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2020). Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Willis College: Minnesota Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'4 Weight: 200 Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

