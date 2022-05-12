ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Drew Timme of Gonzaga was one of the prospects scouted in Atlanta today.

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article . Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.

Brad Davison

College: Wisconsin

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200

Age 23

Scouting Report: Second-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2022), Third-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2018)

Tyson Etienne

College: Wichita State

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 203

Age: 22

Scouting Report: AAC co-Player of the Year (2021), First-team All-AAC (2021), Third-team All-AAC (2022).

David McCormack

College: Kansas

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 250

Age: 22

Scouting Report: NCAA champion (2022), Second-team All-Big 12 (2021), Third-team All-Big 12 (2022), Big 12 Most Improved Player (2021), McDonald's All-American (2018), Nike Hoop Summit (2018).

Javante McCoy

College: Boston University

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 180

Scouting Report: 2022 Patriot League All-Conference First Team, 2021 Patriot League All-Conference Second Team, 2020 Patriot League All-Conference Third Team, 2x Patriot League All-Tournament Team (2020, 2022), 3x Patriot League Player of the Week (2/10/20, 12/6/21, 2/16/22).

Drew Timme

College: Gonzaga

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'10"

Weight:  235

Age: 21

Scouting Report: 2× Consensus second-team All-American (2021, 2022), Karl Malone Award (2021), WCC Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-WCC (2021, 2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2020).

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Willis

College: Minnesota

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

#Nba Draft#Scouted#Gonzaga#The Atlanta Hawks#Brad Davison College#Tyson Etienne College#Wichita State Position#David Mccormack College#Mcdonald#All American#Nike Hoop Summit
