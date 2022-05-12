Atlanta Hawks Scout Six New NBA Draft Prospects

The Atlanta Hawks are fully focused on next month's 2022 NBA Draft. So far, the organization has hosted five days of in-person workouts, which you can get caught up on by reading this previous article . Below are the newest prospects that the Hawks are hosting on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search is drawing most of the headlines, but the other current NBA vacancy is worth keeping an eye on as well. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported this week that former NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni has emerged as the leader to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, citing three league sources.
First-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t the only Cowboys draft choice to sign his first NFL contract on Friday. According to multiple reports, the team has also signed three fifth-round picks — tackle Matt Waletzko, cornerback DaRon Bland, and linebacker Damone Clark — and sixth-round linebacker Devin Harper. All four players signed four-year deals to join Smith and fifth-rounder John Ridgeway as signed draft picks.
The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
The Atlanta Falcons schedule has officially been released, and while we already knew this before, they do not have an easy schedule at all. They play numerous playoff-caliber teams throughout the season, and for a rebuilding team, that is not good. NFL.com’s Analytics Expert, Cynthia Frelund, has put together projected...
With the 2022 NBA postseason Conference Finals right around the corner, we are getting closer to knowing who will become champions this season. On the other hand, the teams that have already been eliminated from the playoffs or failed to qualify for it are already planning how to improve next season.
The season was on the line for the Dallas Mavericks as they faced elimination against a powerhouse Phoenix Suns team in Game 6 of their second-round series. Luka Doncic knew what was at stake so he made sure to step it up for the Mavs when it mattered the most.
Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).
The Big 12's top sixth man is projected to go 11th in the latest NBA mock draft from The Ringer. With the 11th pick in the fictional draft, the New York Knicks (current holders of the 11th pick based on lottery odds) are slated to take one-and-done star Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor. Sochan, who turns 19 on Friday, is the current holder of the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year title, earning the title with averages of 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
The star-studded Miami Heat were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals. Before the tipoff of Game 5 of the series, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade infamously mocked Dirk Nowitzki, who had played with flu-like symptoms in the previous game. The two stars were caught on camera fake coughing.
The Warriors’ series against the Memphis Grizzlies is over, but the trash talk between the players involved is still going strong. After the Warriors closed out the Western Conference semifinals with a 110-96 victory in Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center, rookie Jonathan Kuminga trolled the Grizzlies with a postgame tweet.
The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs last night, losing 99-90 to the Miami Heat in Game 6. Fans immediately began calling for head coach Doc Rivers to get fired. Unfortunately for any fans hoping Rivers has coached his last game in Philly, the Sixers brass isn't on board....
The Lakers endured the most disappointing season in NBA history during the 2021-22 season, finishing with an ugly 33-49 record, outside of the play-in tournament. The Lakers gave up three quality role players, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell, for former MVP Russell Westbrook. Brodie struggled throughout the season, shooting 29.8% from deep while coughing the ball up a league-leading 295 total times and playing uninterested point-of-attack defense. Meanwhile, Kuz, KCP, and Harrell played solid basketball during the year, making the Lakers’ acquisition of Westbrook all the more painful.
Even though the 2022 NFL season is roughly four months from kicking off, it's never too early to speculate about win totals -- or to gamble on them. As far as the latter is concerned, Caesars Sportsbook released its initial projected win totals for each team for the coming season. There's a lot that will still happen between now and then, but NFL over/unders are open for wagering, so we asked our 32 NFL Nation writers to handicap the win totals of the teams they cover based on the initial Caesars numbers listed below.
