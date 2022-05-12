London unveils new subway line that costs $23 billion to complete, said to revolutionize travel

London’s iconic underground transit system is set to undertake the most expansive renovation it has seen in decades with the opening of the new Elizabeth line.

The Elizabeth line is a super-speedy and quiet form of public transit said to revolutionize underground railways.

The line is set to be ready for passengers by May 24 as they ride more than 10 stories below the streets of London, according to Transport for London .

The high-speed rail tracks are balanced on shock-absorbing, noise-muffling rubber padding, meant to reduce the noise often caused by underground transit. Passengers don’t need to pack a jacket either, as the tunnels are climate controlled and offer Wifi.

The subway is fully automated and will transition from underground in the center of London to above-ground, spreading to other towns and cities in the U.K. and the Heathrow airport.

Reports say that the subway will pull the suburbs into downtown London, making it a 45-minute trip for an additional 1.5 million people.

Behind the completion of the project was Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford, who told The Washington Post they have “sweated blood to bring this to completion.”

While announcing the opening of the Elizabeth line, Byford said it will be the “pride of London and the envy of the world” as a “remarkable technological and engineering achievement.”

Byford was brought on in 2020 to finish the project and was formerly a top administrator for the New York City Transit Authority. He thinks that future passengers “will be blown away.”

In total, the project cost a whopping $23 billion to complete and is named after Queen Elizabeth II. The opening coincides with Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

However, the project was not meant to open this year, as it was expected five years ago, and is also $5 billion over budget.

Since the start of the project, there have been three mayors in London and four prime ministers, but now it is wrapping up, offering a new option for residents and tourists in the city alike.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared his excitement for the opening of the long-awaited subway line, saying that it is “22nd century good.”

Khan stressed the economic impact the transit line would have on not only the city of London but the entire country after what he called a challenging two years due to the pandemic.

