ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

London unveils new subway line that costs $23 billion to complete, said to revolutionize travel

By Joe Hiti Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKwZa_0fbzQ79000

London’s iconic underground transit system is set to undertake the most expansive renovation it has seen in decades with the opening of the new Elizabeth line.

The Elizabeth line is a super-speedy and quiet form of public transit said to revolutionize underground railways.

The line is set to be ready for passengers by May 24 as they ride more than 10 stories below the streets of London, according to Transport for London .

The high-speed rail tracks are balanced on shock-absorbing, noise-muffling rubber padding, meant to reduce the noise often caused by underground transit. Passengers don’t need to pack a jacket either, as the tunnels are climate controlled and offer Wifi.

The subway is fully automated and will transition from underground in the center of London to above-ground, spreading to other towns and cities in the U.K. and the Heathrow airport.

Reports say that the subway will pull the suburbs into downtown London, making it a 45-minute trip for an additional 1.5 million people.

Behind the completion of the project was Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford, who told The Washington Post they have “sweated blood to bring this to completion.”

While announcing the opening of the Elizabeth line, Byford said it will be the “pride of London and the envy of the world” as a “remarkable technological and engineering achievement.”

Byford was brought on in 2020 to finish the project and was formerly a top administrator for the New York City Transit Authority. He thinks that future passengers “will be blown away.”

In total, the project cost a whopping $23 billion to complete and is named after Queen Elizabeth II. The opening coincides with Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

However, the project was not meant to open this year, as it was expected five years ago, and is also $5 billion over budget.

Since the start of the project, there have been three mayors in London and four prime ministers, but now it is wrapping up, offering a new option for residents and tourists in the city alike.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared his excitement for the opening of the long-awaited subway line, saying that it is “22nd century good.”

Khan stressed the economic impact the transit line would have on not only the city of London but the entire country after what he called a challenging two years due to the pandemic.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Beyond a joke!': Furious flyers share pictures of huge passport control queues at Heathrow and Stansted and long 3.45am wait to get through security at Manchester as airport chaos continues

Furious flyers shared pictures of huge passport control and security queues this morning as chaos continues to hit airports across Britain. Passengers at Heathrow and Stansted bemoaned the substantial delays in the early hours, apparently due to a lack of staff on desks, while there was also disruption in Manchester.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Narcity

Feds Say Travellers Are Partly To Blame For Huge Delays At Canada's Airports

Canadian travellers are in part to blame for the ongoing long lines and delays at Canada's biggest airports, according to the federal transport minister. Speaking on Wednesday, May 11, Omar Alghabra said staffing shortages at airports like Toronto Pearson and Vancouver Airport are not the main reason for holdups. Instead,...
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

United is the first U.S. airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel overseas

In 2019, the last year of typical air travel before COVID throttled the industry, airlines consumed a global total of 96 billion gallons of fuel. Only 0.1% was sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), or fuel made from renewable or waste-derived sources rather than from fossil fuels. That also tracked for United Airlines, the biggest airline in the U.S. by fleet size; that year, of the 4 billion gallons of fuel it burned, only 1 million was SAF.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Subway#Transport For London#Wifi#The Washington Post#The New York City Tra
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled more than 130 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Newcastle.A total of 110 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Paris CDG and Amsterdam.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
boardingarea.com

Wait…my flight is how long?! Qantas announces direct flights to London and JFK

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

The Best Airbnbs in Portugal, From Lisbon to the Douro Valley

Bustling city streets, sprawling vineyards, whitewashed villages, vast rivers, glistening coastlines—Portugal is a land of contrasts, a medley of landscapes and terrains. Finding the right place to explore it all from is the trick; somewhere that welcomes you home but inspires you to explore. These are the best Airbnbs in Portugal, from a smart Lisbon apartment to a converted farmhouse in the Douro Valley.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Cheddar News

Eve Air Mobility Goes Public, Sees Its Air Taxis Taking Off in 2026

Jerry DeMuro and Andre Stein, co-CEOs of EmbraerX spin-off, Eve AIr Mobility, a manufacturer of autonomous and piloted electric aircraft, joined Cheddar News on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the company’s public debut. The chief executives also gave notice as to when they expect mass adoption of its air taxis. "We are talking about entering service by 2026, and when you are talking about this type of mobility, it's so much more affordable than what exists today with helicopters, so much quieter, the noise footprint is much lower, the cost of operation and the ticket price for the passenger so much lower," said Stein.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Frustrated passenger creates entire presentation showing Aer Lingus where his lost luggage is

A frustrated Aer Lingus passenger was so fed up by how slow the airline was at returning his lost luggage, he created a PowerPoint demonstrating where his bags were.The self-professed “avgeek”, who uses the Twitter handle @aviosAdventurer, posted the detailed presentation about the location of his baggage after the Irish carrier initially left it behind in Frankfurt last Sunday.In a video posted to Twitter, he introduces the presentation by saying, “‘Perhaps this will help you find my bag, which you’ve lost and given to the wrong person.”Hi @AerLingus - perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Narcity

A Toronto Woman Is Suing The TTC For $1M After Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks

A Toronto woman is suing the TTC for $1 million in damages and legal costs after being pushed onto the Bloor-Yonge subway tracks in April 2022. In a statement of claim, Shamsa Al-Balushi's lawyers say while the individual who pushed her onto the track did not work for the TTC, the TTC failed to provide "sufficient safety protocols," "regular supervision," "adequate surveillance," and did not respond "promptly" to the situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Markets Insider

I spent $483 on hotel day rooms to combat long connections and jet lag before a big conference. Take a peek inside JFK's wacky 1960s-inspired hotel — and a hidden oasis within Heathrow's terminals

I had a 32-hour flight from the UK to the Bahamas to reach a major conference, Crypto Bahamas. To combat jet lag and long connections, I spent $483 on day rooms to rest from traveling. Take a peek at JFK's 1960s-inspired hotel and London Heathrow's hidden oasis.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thomas Cook warns holidaymakers of ‘six drinks a day’ rule at Spanish all-inclusive resorts

The tour operator Thomas Cook has warned customers heading for Spain’s Balearic Islands this summer that “all inclusive” no longer means “unlimited drinks”.In a statement to holidaymakers, the company is highlighting a new rule imposed by the Balearic Government, which rules popular holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.“Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for all inclusive meal option,” the Thomas Cook message reads.“There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner...
DRINKS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy