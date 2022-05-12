ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Population growth now makes Brookwood a new 'city' of Tuscaloosa County

By Jason Morton, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Tuscaloosa County is now home to a brand-new city.

Brookwood, which has been classified as a “town” since its founding in 1977, crossed the population threshold of 2,000 in the 2020 U.S. Census and, under state law, is now officially a city.

The Code of Alabama dictates that “(m)unicipal corporations … containing 2,000 or more inhabitants shall be called cities. All incorporated municipalities containing less than 2,000 inhabitants shall be called towns.”

The gauge for this determination is the most recent census, and first-term Mayor Joe Barger said that 2,515 people called Brookwood home in 2020.

“We just cleared it,” he said, “but we’re glad to be cleared.”

The designation does not mean a larger cut of state sales taxes or other financial benefits allocated by the Alabama Legislature – those still depend on population – but it has meant more local revenue for Brookwood, since the new city’s sales tax revenues have increased by an average of $50,000 per month since January, Barger said.

It also makes Brookwood more more attractive to outside investment, Barger said.

“It gives us more bargaining power and makes us more attractive when we go out to recruit things for our citizens and grow our town,” Barger said. “How you attract people to come in to your community to develop something like a grocery store is rooftops, and this just means our city is growing.”

It also calls for celebration, and on Saturday the city will host a community-wide event to do just that.

Starting at 5 p.m. at the Town Park, 15689 Alabama Highway 216 in Brookwood, the four-hour “City Celebration” will feature musical guests, an area for kids, food trucks and concessions.

Radio personality Tony Kurre will serve as the master of ceremonies for the night, which will see musical performances by Stone Harbor, Tab and the Mojo and the 2006 “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks.

Admission is free, but organizers urge attendees to bring their own chairs.

The celebration, however, is a sign of what Barger has maintained since his election in 2020.

“It means we have great things going in Brookwood,” Barger said. “We’re goring in a positive direction for our citizens.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 3

