ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police officer accused of allegedly exchanging meth pipe for information

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHDdm_0fbzPviW00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An officer with the San Jose Police Department is facing allegations of trading a meth pipe with a woman for information, according to reporting by The Mercury News .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The incident has been under investigation since December last year, San Jose Police Department Spokesperson Christian Camarillo confirmed to KCBS Radio on Thursday. He said that he could not discuss details or specifics about the case, but provided a statement from Police Chief Anthony Mata.

"One of the greatest challenges as Chief of Police are the limitations on what I can say regarding misconduct investigations. The law and Officer rights must be taken into consideration. There are also limitations on how fast I can officially fire an Officer in a case like this," he said, referring to other incidents the department is grappling with at the moment, including the recent overdose death of one officer and an alleged DUI of another.

Camarillo said although the statement was made last week, it's applicable to this situation as well.

"l reiterate – when an Officer violates the public's trust, they will be held accountable," the statement continued. "When an Officer is convicted of criminal conduct, I will personally walk them out the door."

The officer involved in the alleged meth pipe exchange has since been placed on leave while the investigation is being conducted, Camarillo confirmed.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Related
CBS San Francisco

Mother, uncle, grandfather arrested in San Jose toddler death during exorcism

SAN JOSE -- The mother, uncle and grandfather of a three-year-old girl were charged with child abuse leading to her death at a makeshift church in San Jose last year, police said Friday.Officers responded on September 24 at about 8:12 p.m to the 1000 block of South 2nd Street to a report of a child's death at a home that housed a church on the property, San Jose police said. They found the victim unresponsive on the floor of the church and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.An investigation by the...
SAN JOSE, CA
mendofever.com

Windsor Police Arrests Two for Allegedly Ramming a Patrol Car

The following is a press release issued by the Windsor Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05/13/2022, around 3:20 AM, a Town of Windsor Police Deputy was on routine patrol when...
WINDSOR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

7 arrested in San Mateo County crackdown on alleged criminal syndicate

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) -- San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes.Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including vehicle theft, firearms trafficking, insurance fraud, money laundering and criminal profiteering.Investigators said the suspects played various roles within the criminal organization to obtain illicit funds from stolen or embezzled property.The syndicate also allegedly established and operated a non-profit organization to launder illicit funds.The sheriff's office along with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, executed several search warrants on Tuesday at residences and businesses in San Mateo and San Francisco counties. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized more than 30 vehicles and motorcycles, more than $30,000 in U.S. currency, five illegal firearms, large quantities of narcotics and marijuana possessed with the intent to distribute, documentation associated with numerous fraud and grand theft crimes, personal banking and business accounts and more than $40,000 in confirmed stolen property.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
cityofpaloalto.org

Police Arrest Woman for Residential Burglary of Occupied Home

Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman early on Friday morning after she broke a glass panel on the front door of an occupied residence and attempted to open the door. A resident confronted the suspect, who fled. Police arrested her nearby a short time later. On Friday,...
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kcbs Radio#The Mercury News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police said they served a search warrant on the 500 block of James Street and found drugs, two guns and AR-15 parts. Gabriel Orozco Jr, 33, was found high and was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. Police uncovered several ounces of meth, a stolen handgun, and AR-15 parts The post Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS Denver

‘John Doe’ No More: Suspect Who Sheriff’s Office Thought Was Completely Non-Verbal Identified

(CBS4) – A suspect in a trespassing case who officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thought was completely non-verbal turned out not to be so, and now he has been identified. His name is Collin Sportell, he’s from Michigan and he is 22. Collin Sportell (credit: Jefferson County) “This was not a special needs situation, but rather someone who chose silence as a way to circumvent compliance with the booking process,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a tweet on Friday morning. Sportell was arrested in Golden on Tuesday after allegedly entering a residence illegally. He had no identification on him, didn’t have a match to any fingerprints in the law enforcement database and matched no descriptions in missing persons reports. The sheriff’s office held him in custody on charges of criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. He became known to the office and courts only as “John Doe” and officials shared his mugshot in hopes that someone would identify him. That ended up happening quickly. The sheriff’s office thanked the public for helping them out and say Sportell will now be released on a summons for second degree trespass.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy