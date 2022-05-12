San Jose police officer accused of allegedly exchanging meth pipe for information

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An officer with the San Jose Police Department is facing allegations of trading a meth pipe with a woman for information, according to reporting by The Mercury News .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The incident has been under investigation since December last year, San Jose Police Department Spokesperson Christian Camarillo confirmed to KCBS Radio on Thursday. He said that he could not discuss details or specifics about the case, but provided a statement from Police Chief Anthony Mata.

"One of the greatest challenges as Chief of Police are the limitations on what I can say regarding misconduct investigations. The law and Officer rights must be taken into consideration. There are also limitations on how fast I can officially fire an Officer in a case like this," he said, referring to other incidents the department is grappling with at the moment, including the recent overdose death of one officer and an alleged DUI of another.

Camarillo said although the statement was made last week, it's applicable to this situation as well.

"l reiterate – when an Officer violates the public's trust, they will be held accountable," the statement continued. "When an Officer is convicted of criminal conduct, I will personally walk them out the door."

The officer involved in the alleged meth pipe exchange has since been placed on leave while the investigation is being conducted, Camarillo confirmed.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram