San Jose police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Jose police officer involved in a two-vehicle car crash in Hayward has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

On Friday at around 3:43 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on southbound I-880 north of Tennyson Road in Hayward. According to a report, authorities deemed one driver responsible for the crash after speaking with witnesses. CHP conducted a DUI investigation and determined the man was under the influence of alcohol, arresting him on suspicion of DUI.

He was cited and released the same day.

San Jose Police Department Spokesperson Christian Camarillo confirmed to KCBS Radio in a statement on Thursday that an officer was arrested and charged with DUI while off duty, but refused to provide further information, citing a "personnel matter."

No one was injured in the crash in Hayward.

A second San Jose police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly trading a meth pipe with a woman for information.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram