Boil water advisory for parts of NOLA East

By Chris Miller
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is advising residents of parts of Little Woods and Village de l'Est to boil water as a precaution before consuming it.

The affected areas are bounded by Wright Road / Lucerne Street, 1-10, Paris Road and Haynes Blvd. It also covers the Oak Island subdivision.

Water pressure fell below minimum safe levels after a fire hydrant was damaged.

Samples have been gathered for testing to see if there was any contamination of the water lines.

