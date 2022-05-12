ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Despite windy weather, good numbers of snook continue to be caught

By Michael Wilson
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zno7_0fbzNMlV00

Fish of the Week

Snook: Despite the windy weather, good numbers of snook were caught again this week around the Tampa Bay area and locations elsewhere.

Strike Zone, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Elsewhere

1: At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, some snook started showing up this week. Several fish have been caught including a snook over 40 inches on Wednesday evening. Good numbers of Spanish mackerel have been caught in the mornings. A couple of cobia and some pompano have been caught again this week. Other notable catches include speckled trout, sheepshead, mangrove snapper. Plenty of the usual jack crevalle are also biting, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).

2: At Madeira Beach, a lot of Spanish mackerel are off the beaches out to about 30 to 40 foot. The hogfish bite has slowed, but there’s plenty of mangrove snapper, lanes, porgies, and big grunts starting around a depth of 60 feet. The red grouper bite is also good and there’s the occasional kingfish still around, reports Capt. Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina (727-393-1947).

3: At John's Pass, more snook are showing in the pass and they’re moving out onto the beaches. More and more mangrove snapper are up showing every day and a few sheepshead are still around. Some redfish are biting around the docks on the bottom. Spanish mackerel are biting in the pass, from the jetty and around the markers outside the pass. Speckled trout, pompano and whiting are biting from the jetty, reports Hubbard.

4: At Fort De Soto Park, mangrove snapper up to 17 inches are biting around the marina and the bridge. There’s also plenty of snook and big sheepshead. The outgoing tides have a good pass crab flush and there’s good numbers of tarpon around the marina, the bridge and the Tierra Verde area. Deeper grass flats around Tarpon Key are producing decent numbers of redfish. Snook are biting along the mangrove lines and moving out to the passes. The Gulf Pier is producing good size Spanish mackerel. Sheepshead and mangrove snapper are biting on the pilings. Whiting and plenty of sharks are also biting. A few snook are in the rocks and also running the beach. Bunces Pass is producing whiting, some flounder and the occasional pompano, reports Capt. Claude Hinson at Tierra Verde Bait and Tackle (727-864-2108).

5: Around the Sunshine Skyway and lower Tampa Bay, tarpon fishing has really picked up this week. Good numbers of fish are on the beach from Anna Maria Island south to Longboat Pass. The fish on the beach are feeding more aggressively than the fish around the Skyway. Some schools of tarpon are also starting to stage up at Bean Point. Snook are in the passes and on the beaches preparing to spawn. Plenty of snook are also on the inside along the Seven Pines shoreline area along with some good size redfish in the mix. Some really big trout are being caught from Miguel Pass to Emerson Point in 3 to 7 feet of water. “Mangrove snapper fishing is about as good as it gets around the bridges, structure, the reefs and rock piles throughout lower Tampa Bay,” reports Capt. John Gunter of Palmetto (863-838-5096). Tarpon are all over the Skyway area and most of the area passes. They’re also running the nearby beaches. Once the winds lay down, the bite will be good, reports Capt. Shawn Crawford of Florida Sport Fishing Outfitters (941-705-3160).

6: At Anna Maria, the Seven Pines shoreline is holding the usual mix of snook and redfish. Perico Bayou is also holding a good amount of snook. Anna Maria Sound is producing plenty of trout and deep grass north of the Key Royale flat is especially good. There are also a bunch of trout off Egmont in the deeper grass. Palma Sola Bay is producing a good bite for snook, redfish and trout. The flats inside Longboat Pass is also producing trout. Snook are holding on the jetties around the pass and starting to move out onto the beach, reports Capt. Shawn Crawford of Florida Sport Fishing Outfitters (941-705-3160).

7: At St. Petersburg, it’s been very windy, but the back waters and residential canals out of the wind are producing decent numbers of snook, redfish and trout. Pinellas Point, inside the bar, is good for all three as well. Tarpon are in all the usual seasonal spots. They’re along the beach at Pass-a-Grille, around Tierra Verde, the Skyway and the Snell Isle reef, Once the wind lays down, the bite will be good. The mangrove snapper bite is good on structure out of the wind. Flounder are biting inside Bunces Pass and a 26-inch “flattie” was caught this week. Some good size trout are biting on the inside edge of the pass as well, reports Mastry.

8: In the north end of Tampa Bay, mangrove snapper are biting around the Gandy Bridge pilings and structure in the area. Some black drum are also biting around the pilings. Tarpon are biting around the lights and shadow lines of the bridge at night. There’s a good redfish and snook bite in the upper bay around Rocky Point. The deeper grass flats around Weedon Island and Fourth Street are producing good numbers of trout and redfish. The Picnic Island flats are producing snook and redfish and the pier there is Spanish mackerel and mangrove snapper, reports Gandy Bait & Tackle (813-839-5551).

Elsewhere

At Boca Grande, over the weekend, most of the tarpon were offshore and scattered. The tarpon that were biting were mostly smaller males in the 80 to 100-pound range. But, big females starting showing up and fish are moving into all the passes. On Monday, we jumped 11 fish and caught eight, with the largest weighing an estimated 190 pounds. Two other boats working with us, had similar numbers. On Tuesday, we had five tarpon to the boat. Crabs have been the best bait over threadfins. Some snook, redfish and a few trout are biting on the flats just inside the pass. Most of the snook are transitioning toward the passes for the upcoming spawn, reports Capt. Greg Penix of Lakeland (863-860-2502).

At Fort Pierce, the best reports of mahi in years are coming in from offshore. Good numbers of fish in the 20 to 30 class have been caught, including a few fish up to 50 pounds. Ballyhoo on the troll from 120 to 250 foot are pulling in the best numbers, but freelined pilchards are also producing. Kingish are biting at the 50 to 80-foot mark. On the bottom, mangrove snapper, triggerfish and a few muttons are biting. At the inlet, whiting and a few pompano are being caught in the surf. Some snapper and sheepshead are biting from the jetty. The snook bite is really good inside the inlet and around the bridges during the day on live bait, mainly croakers. At night, Hogies and Live Target lures are producing. The bridges are producing mangrove snapper up to 15 inches and some black drum, reports Clint Walker at the Fishing Center of St. Lucie (772-465-7637).

Compiled By Michael Wilson / Ledger Correspondent

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gopher tortoise burrows filled with concrete on Marco Island

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after several gopher tortoise burrows were filled in on Marco Island. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species that are protected under state law. The property on Marco Island where the Burrows were filled is home to about 30 gopher tortoises. On...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
995qyk.com

Huge Alligator Blocks Tampa Bay Resident’s Front Door

Just another day in Florida! Check out when a huge alligator blocks a Tampa Bay resident’s front door. When Odessa resident Ed Ferraro took a look out his front door, something was wrong. There was a massive alligator on the front stoop! Ferraro contacted the Eagles community security guards who got in touch with FWC. They were informed that there were no trappers nearby to help remove the alligator from the house. Thankfully after about 10 minutes, this gator decided to go back to the lake that was near Ferraro’s home. Check out the video:
ODESSA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Axios Tampa Bay

4 Tampa Bay date ideas under $30

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $30.1. Pick up margaritas to goGrab a 1/4 gallon of to-go margaritas from Margaritas Mexican in Tampa and watch the sunset from Seaplane Basin Park on Davis Islands.Best for: Couples who love to booze al frescoCost: $28Yes, and: Enjoy a drink with a view at these rooftop bars.2. Hit the roller skating rinkRoll into Newbie Night at United Skates of America in Tampa. Get...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cuban sandwich festival returns to Tampa, Margarita Wars lineup released, plus more local foodie news

Crisp and Green Tampa Bay is just a small area included in Crisp & Green’s massive expansion throughout the country, which includes a whopping 30 locations opening over the next few years. The Minnesota-based company announced its expansion this week, adding that it will open five locations throughout Southwest and Central Florida this spring and summer. On the Crisp & Green website, there are actually three different Tampa locations “coming soon” alongside other slated storefronts in Miami, Sarasota and Orlando. The franchise is known for its health-forward approach to fast casual dining; popular items on its menu include salads, build-your-own grain bowls and smoothies. crispandgreen.com.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Crawford
thegabber.com

Gulfport Caddy’s Renames Bar In Remembrance of Bartender

Gulfport liveaboard and Caddy’s bartender Kyle Kramer’s favorite drink was a Milagro Margarita Rocks. The 31-year-old free spirit isn’t around anymore to cheer and raise his glass, but his spirit lives on at Caddy’s. The Gulfport waterfront bar will dedicate one of its Tiki bars to...
GULFPORT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10 mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet other each other.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
ABC Action News

PopStroke is Sarasota's newest mini golf hot spot

SARASOTA, Fla.—Eat. Putt. Drink. PopStroke is a golfing concept from Tiger Woods that takes putt-putt to a whole new level!. "PopStroke is a family entertaiment facility where we offer 36 holes of Tiger Woods-designed miniature golf," said Greg Bartoli, who is the founder, co-owner and CEO of PopStroke. "Sarasota is a perfect location for us because it checks all the boxes of what our customers are here at PopStroke—everyone from retirees to young working professionals to young families with small children."
SARASOTA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Sunseeker Resort to introduce new 60,000 square foot event center

The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is set to become much more than just a traditional waterfront resort. Occupying more than 22 waterfront acres, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor — located at 4949 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte — is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Sheepshead#Beaches#Fish#Spanish#Hogfish
WJHG-TV

Florida Jeep Jam invades PCB for seventh year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s called a jeep owners dream this week, as thousands of jeep owners and hundreds of jeep clubs invade Panama City Beach for the 7th annual Florida Jeep Jam. Florida Jeep Jam is advertised as the top jeep beach destination location across the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10-mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet of each other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
The Lakelander Magazine

The Future of South Florida Avenue

For over a decade, the challenge of how to better utilize South Florida Avenue while making it a safer street for all members of the community has persisted in Lakeland. Now, thanks to the State Road 37 South Florida Avenue Road Diet, the potential for change is closer and more possible than ever.
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

Massive ocean storm to bring life-threatening rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Increasing wind, a high rip current risk, large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone and minor low-lying coastal flooding at time of high tide will be the biggest weather concerns today along the coast.
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

This isolated cabin on Florida's Hellgate Island is selling for $385K

Accessible only by an experienced boater, a rural island cabin in Citrus County is now on the market on the Homosassa River. Located at 5839 S Hellgate Is, the cabin sits on what's called "Hellgate Island," named after a nearby narrow section of the river called "Hell's Gate," a spot where boats regularly crash.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy