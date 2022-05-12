ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroke awareness and rapid response can save lives | Guestview

By Dr. Terry Neill
 3 days ago

An hour before she planned to drive from Pensacola to Panama City with her grandson, Terri Lyons decided to lie down to relieve a throbbing headache.

“When my husband walked into our bedroom, he noticed that the left side of my face was drooping,” Terri recalled. “Also, the words that were coming out of my mouth didn’t match what I was hearing. Luckily, he recognized the signs of a stroke and called 911.”

Now, more than ever, minutes matter when it comes to preventing death and disability caused by strokes. Today, new technologies, medications and procedures are allowing neurologists and neurosurgeons to treat stroke in ways that were not possible 10 years ago. We have technology to rapidly find the cause of a stroke as well as clot-busting medications and clot-removing procedures to treat strokes. But they can work only if people know the warning signs of stroke and seek medical attention quickly.

Studies have shown that patients who arrive at the emergency room within 4.5 hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months after a stroke than those who received delayed care.

In Terri's case, 911 was called and she was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart's Comprehensive Stroke Center in Pensacola, which is ready around-the-clock to rapidly treat the most complex stroke cases. The Stroke Center, the only one of its kind in Northwest Florida, has advanced diagnostic capabilities, neurosurgeons with expertise in neurovascular surgery, a neurosurgical intensive care unit, and neurologists with expertise in stroke management.

Terri had suffered a stroke caused by a blood clot blocking an artery leading to the brain. After administering a clot-busting medication, the Stroke Center's team performed a procedure where a tiny mesh tube was routed through a catheter and advanced in the arteries to extract the blood clot in the brain. With blood flow restored, Terri regained movement to the left side of her body.

After her procedure, Terri went back to her Stroke Center neurologist and with additional testing, she found she had atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that can lead to blood clots and strokes. She was prescribed blood-thinning medications for her A-fib, a therapy that should significantly reduce her chances of having another stroke.

According to the CDC, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. May is National Stroke Awareness Month, so it’s a good time to remind ourselves of how to reduce the  risk for stroke.

  • Keep your blood pressure and cholesterol within their normal ranges.
  • If you smoke, quit.
  • Stay active, eat healthy, and stay at a healthy weight.
  • If you have cardiovascular disease, get treatment.
  • If you have diabetes, keep your blood sugar levels within the normal range.

While staying healthy can go a long way toward reducing risk, it’s also critical that everyone knows the signs and symptoms of a stroke. The sooner you get to a hospital, the sooner we can do testing to diagnose you, like imaging scans or blood tests.

We recommend using the acronym “BE FAST” for recognizing a stroke:

Balance : Has the person suddenly lost their balance?

Eyes : Has the person’s vision suddenly degraded in one or both eyes?

Face : Does the person’s face look uneven? If you can’t tell, try having the person smile.

Arm : Is one arm weak?

Speech : Is the person having trouble speaking or using slurred speech? Do they seem confused?

Time : Call 911 immediately.

If you experience any signs of stroke and it doesn’t go away in a few minutes, don’t delay – call 911 and get checked out. It could make a meaningful, perhaps life-saving, difference.

Dr. Terry Neill is medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Stroke awareness and rapid response can save lives | Guestview

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

