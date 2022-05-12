Melbourne police searching for person who fatally shot someone at gas station

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Melbourne police were working to locate the person who shot and killed a 26-year-old man near a neighborhood gas station Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday at the Umart, 653 University Boulevard.

Bacari Berlis of Melbourne was struck by gunfire and transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, police reported.

Several patrol cars were at the site, along with detectives. No arrests have been made. Police were searching for the shooter. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The deadly shooting in Melbourne was one of three to take place in Brevard on Thursday. A man and a woman were shot to death in Titusville. Police continue to investigate that case.

In Melbourne, police were working to find potential witnesses to the shooting.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Shaun Hill, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department.

The gas station is known as a neighborhood hub.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 321-608-6422.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

