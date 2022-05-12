Pontiac falls to East Peoria; Dwight sweeps Henry-Senachwine

Pontiac really posed no threat to scoring as the Indians were silenced at the plate in a 3-0 nonconference loss to East Peoria at The Diamond at Williamson Field Wednesday.

The Raiders manufactured their first run and took advantage of a two-out error to tally their final two markers for the win.

East Peoria got to PTHS starter Elena Krause for a run in the third inning. After recording a strikeout to open the frame, Krause hit a batter and allowed back-to-back singles for the first run for the visitors.

Makayla Metz was tagged in the seventh inning when the Raiders got a runner on after an error with two outs. Three straight singles led to the final two runs and the final difference.

The Indians really didn't pose much of a threat on offense. Maddie Gourley led off the Pontiac first with a single and she took second on a Krause sacrifice. Two flyouts ended the inning.

The Tribe looked to at least get even in the bottom of the third after, with one out, Brooke Fox reached on an error and Gourley singled. But Krause lined into a double play to end the threat.

Rylie Zimmerman singled with one out in the fourth inning and courtesy runner Tessa Collins was sacrificed to second. A groundout ended that scoring hope.

Pontiac got back-to-back two-out singles from Fox and Gourley in the fifth but they were left stranded.

Gourley led Pontiac (17-7-1) with three base hits. Zimmerman, Fox and Metz each singled.

Krause took the loss in the circle after allowing one run and three hits in five innings. She struck out 10. Metz yielded two unearned runs, four hits and fanned two in two innings.

Dwight-Henry-Senachwine

DWIGHT — Samantha Harsh and Averi Jury combined to shut out Henry-Senachwine for two games as Dwight swept a Tri-County Conference softball twin-bill from the Mallards Wednesday.

The Trojans took the opener 4-0 as Harsh struck out eight and allowed two hits in the five-inning contest.

DTHS scored single runs in four of the five frames. Erin Anderson tripled in Jordan Schultz with the first run of the game in the opening frame. Avery Scheuer scored on a wild pitch in the second and Brynn Connor scored on a Schultz base hit in the fourth.

Anderson scored when Rachel Heath reached on an error in the fifth.

Anderson had a triple, single and one run batted in for Dwight. Schultz had a hit and RBI and Harsh singled.

A 12-run fifth inning for the Trojans firmly stamped a “W” in the second game as Dwight won 14-0. Jury gave up two hits and struck out four in the circle.

Anderson scored the game's first run in Th first inning when she scored on a base hit from Alexis Thetard. Maci Johnson scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. It stayed that way until the fifth frame.

A double by Jury and an error allowed three runs, including Jury, to score in the fifth inning. Heath added a run-scoring two-bagger and a bases-loaded walk with two outs to Megan Livingston made it 7-0.

Schultz singled in a run, Anderson walked to force in a run and Jury drove in two with a base hit as the lead grew to 11-0. Thetard reached on an error as another run scored and Heath singled in two to complete the scoring.

Jury and Heath each had three hits, including a double, and three runs batted in for Dwight (10-10). Anderson and Thetard had two hits and an RBI each while Schultz had a hit and RBI. Njomza Asllani singled and Livingston drove in a run.

Seneca 6, WFC 5

SENECA — Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell scored a run in the top of the seventh inning but fell one run short of pulling even with host Seneca in a Tri-County Conference softball tilt Wednesday.

The two sides combined for seven runs in the final three innings after playing to a 2-2 tie entering the fifth frame. Woodland (18-6) took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Cloee Johnston scored on an error.

The Irish scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to go up 4-3.

The Warriors came right back to pull even with a marker in the sixth. Playing station-to-station, Woodland scored on the fourth straight safety of the inning — a single from Johnston that plated Emma Highland. Two strikeouts ended the rally with the bases loaded.

Seneca scored two more runs in the sixth for a 6-4 lead. Woodland responded with one run in the top of the seventh when Olivia Chismarick homered.

Down 2-0, the Warriors got on the board in the top of the second run-scoring singles from Shae Simons and Highland.

Woodland collected 11 base hits with Johnston leading the way with three singles. She also drove in a run. Chismarick homered and singled while Highland and Ella Sibert had two hits apiece. Simons and Kayleigh Osterdock each singled. Chismarick, Highland and Simons had one run batted in apiece.

Simons took the loss in the circle. She allowed six runs, eight hits and walked three while fanning four.