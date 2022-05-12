Cars & Coffee, Sunday morning, May 15, at Auto Safety Center in West Bend, WI

A 45-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her electric wheelchair scooter. Emergency personnel was called to the scene on Egg Harbor Road near 8th Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. when they found Erin Hilsabeck lying in the middle of the median. She was riding her electric wheelchair scooter on the sidewalk when she was struck by a sports utility vehicle exiting a parking lot of a local business. According to the police report, 55-year-old Randall Fike of Sturgeon Bay said he looked both ways before entering the roadway to make a left-hand turn onto Egg Harbor Road. After realizing he hit Hilsabeck and her scooter, Fike stopped across the street at another nearby business. Hilsabeck was transported to a nearby medical facility with a suspected serious injury. Fike was cited with failing to stop or yield coming out of an alley, causing great bodily harm.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO