West Bend, WI

Cars & Coffee, Sunday morning, May 15, at Auto Safety Center in West Bend, WI

By Judy Steffes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – Collector cars and coffee at Auto Safety Center, 3700 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI, on Sunday,...

Regner Park Pond may change to a 3-foot wading pond

May 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Monday, May 16, 2022, the West Bend Common Council will consider a proposal to fill in the Regner Park Pond and make it a 3-foot wading pond. The City Attorney said that modification will allow the pond to operate...
WEST BEND, WI
VIDEO | Take a tour of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI

May 14, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – A ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 to dedicate the opening of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI. The building is formerly home to The Amerahn Dance Hall and Steve & Mary’s Minor Bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE, WI
Bear & Bottle brings California flair to Madison with its neighborhood pub

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Bear & Bottle has established itself as a north-side neighborhood meetup point with a California-meets-Wisconsin atmosphere. Owners Tim Thompson and Stephani Dalbesio fell in love with “the overall vibe out in California,” says business partner Marcus Schiel. Thompson and Dalbesio also own The Library Cafe & Bar in Madison, The Free House Pub in Middleton and The Flying Hound Alehouse in Fitchburg (where Schiel originally started as a bartender, then became bar manager and co-general manager before signing on to Bear & Bottle before its opening in May 2017).
MADISON, WI
Job interviews today at Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI

May 11, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Job interviews will be held today, May 11 and 12 at Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI. Good Day Cafe, 2400 W. Washington Street, is inside the former Perkins location on Highway 33 just west of Highway 45.
WEST BEND, WI
Beloit’s Ho-Chunk casino wins final approval

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has given its final approval to move forward with the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Beloit Casino project. “The Nation, our partners, and this community have been anticipating this moment for years,” said Vice President Karena Thundercloud. “There’s been some skepticism about the timeline because of the Nation’s […]
BELOIT, WI
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Connell’s Supper Club locations will soon be under new ownership. In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. The business had been put up for sale last November. The current owner,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
New specialty grocery store opening in Cudahy

There’s a new specialty grocery store opening in Cudahy that will feature vendors with specialty foods from South Eastern Wisconsin. Brian is at Market 30 with preview of what to expect at this unique space starting next week.
CUDAHY, WI
Gone But Not Forgotten: Wisconsin Drive-In Theaters

Although they are generally thought of as a 1950s phenomenon, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr obtained a United States patent for a “new and useful outdoor theater” in May, 1933. A “motion picture show or the like, may be seen and heard from a series of automobiles so arranged, in relation to the stage or screen, that the successive cars behind each other will not obstruct the view.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Pedestrian struck on Egg Harbor Road sidewalk

A 45-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her electric wheelchair scooter. Emergency personnel was called to the scene on Egg Harbor Road near 8th Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. when they found Erin Hilsabeck lying in the middle of the median. She was riding her electric wheelchair scooter on the sidewalk when she was struck by a sports utility vehicle exiting a parking lot of a local business. According to the police report, 55-year-old Randall Fike of Sturgeon Bay said he looked both ways before entering the roadway to make a left-hand turn onto Egg Harbor Road. After realizing he hit Hilsabeck and her scooter, Fike stopped across the street at another nearby business. Hilsabeck was transported to a nearby medical facility with a suspected serious injury. Fike was cited with failing to stop or yield coming out of an alley, causing great bodily harm.
STURGEON BAY, WI

