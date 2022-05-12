Worker injured at Bombardier Headquarters in W. Wichita

911 dispatchers in Sedgwick County got an emergency call of an explosion in W. Wichita at Bombardier U.S. Headquarters around 10:30 a.m. Thursday; the caller reported one person was injured.

That victim was hospitalized in critical-but-stable condition.

A man in his 40s was scrapping parts in the building at 1 Learjet Way (east of Harry & Tyler) when one of the parts flew at him with great force, wounding him in the chest.

The victim is expected to survive.