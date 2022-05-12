ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Worker injured at Bombardier Headquarters in W. Wichita

911 dispatchers in Sedgwick County got an emergency call of an explosion in W. Wichita at Bombardier U.S. Headquarters around 10:30 a.m. Thursday; the caller reported one person was injured.

That victim was hospitalized in critical-but-stable condition.

A man in his 40s was scrapping parts in the building at 1 Learjet Way (east of Harry & Tyler) when one of the parts flew at him with great force, wounding him in the chest.

The victim is expected to survive.

