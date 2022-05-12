ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Parkview in Midtown to be converted from senior living to market-rate apartments

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDlKb_0fbzLnTQ00

The Parkview building at Overton Park is on track to be converted from independent senior living to 126 market-rate apartments.

Building owners got approval for redevelopment plans from the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board Thursday.

Planned renovations to the 10-story structure , built in 1923, include removing the window air-conditioning units, exterior improvements, new lighting and a new landscaping plan for the parking area. Plans call for 27 studio, 81 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

“This is all about bringing an iconic, beautiful building back to life,” said Mike Davis of the Reeves Firm, which does landscaping, engineering and consulting work.

Midtown Memphis: This mother-daughter duo is working to invigorate their corner of Midtown

Medical District development: New apartments, retail planned along Court Avenue

The developer also plans to reconfigure existing surface parking, but the plans do not call for adding additional parking. The project will be 25 parking spaces short of what code calls for. The building owners had previously proposed a parking garage on the site of the existing surface lot . Davis said Thursday it was not well received by the neighborhood.

Three neighborhood residents expressed concerns about parking during the meeting. No current or former residents of the building spoke during public comment.

Davis said the current owners had put a lot of money into the building in the past three years but still have struggled to get the property above 50% occupancy. Recent work done to improve the lobby will not be changed.

Plans are also subject to review by the Memphis Landmarks Commission.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Parkview in Midtown to be converted from senior living to market-rate apartments

Comments / 2

Related
actionnews5.com

South Memphis residents dealing with noisy train troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine the sound of an idling train right outside your window day and night. That’s a reality for some Memphis residents. The owner of the Light Apartments in South Memphis says he has been dealing with the problem for several years. He says trains use...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wilson County Source

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m  at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. […] The post Tanger Outlets Nashville to Break Ground This Month appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Gunfire damages Olive Branch Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police responded to an incident outside of the Target on Goodman Road. Officers say that this is an isolated incident and the scene is secure at this time. Witnesses on the scene say that shots were fired between two cars that were chasing each...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Pit masters willing to break the bank for BBQ Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The top pit masters and BBQ enthusiasts are here for Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. For the first time in three years, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns to Memphis with no restrictions.  Last year’s contest had fewer teams due to COVID. “It’s great to see everybody cause our lives have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Business
localmemphis.com

Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14. Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at...
HORN LAKE, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee

A longstanding backlog in the processing of disability benefits applications from people who are too sick to work has surpassed 1.1 million people nationally — a 27% increase from pre-pandemic levels two years ago and a level not seen in more than a decade. In Tennessee, the number of people waiting to see if their […] The post Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, another injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis (Memphis, TN)

1 person dead, another injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, one person was killed while another suffered injuries following a traffic collision in southeast Memphis. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill at about 11:33 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Independent Senior Living#Landmarks#The Reeves Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WREG

Woman shot and killed in Midtown apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed at a midtown apartment complex on Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the Tuscany Apartments on Poplar just after midnight where they located a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alvin Jones is shocked after waking up and finding this dent in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Peach Truck Tour coming to Oak Court Mall next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peach Truck Tour will be stopping in Memphis, just in time for that Summer fruit picking. The tour will be at Oak Court Mall on Sunday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, July 15, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Peach Truck...
MEMPHIS, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee promotes awareness of 'Silver Alert' law

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is often a 24/7 job. No matter how vigilant the caregiver, a person with Alzheimer’s can wander and become lost. It happens to 60% of those living with dementia. Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates recently...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s hard not to notice the high gas prices, and it seems like they’re not getting any lower. This week, the national average price for regular gasoline jumped more than 4 cents. We’re always working for you and watching out for your wallet. Investigative...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Family Announces Service for Dr. T.B. Boyd III

The service honoring the life and legacy of Dr. T. B. Boyd III will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Temple Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m., and the service will begin at noon. Masks will be required at the church.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Called to Investigate Jewelry Theft from Business

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of jewelry from The Gallery, located on South First Street. Police reports said officers spoke with Stacy Jordan, the owner of the business, concerning three men who came into the store. Ms. Jordan said the men inquired about jewelry for sale.
UNION CITY, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy