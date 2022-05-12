The Parkview building at Overton Park is on track to be converted from independent senior living to 126 market-rate apartments.

Building owners got approval for redevelopment plans from the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board Thursday.

Planned renovations to the 10-story structure , built in 1923, include removing the window air-conditioning units, exterior improvements, new lighting and a new landscaping plan for the parking area. Plans call for 27 studio, 81 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

“This is all about bringing an iconic, beautiful building back to life,” said Mike Davis of the Reeves Firm, which does landscaping, engineering and consulting work.

The developer also plans to reconfigure existing surface parking, but the plans do not call for adding additional parking. The project will be 25 parking spaces short of what code calls for. The building owners had previously proposed a parking garage on the site of the existing surface lot . Davis said Thursday it was not well received by the neighborhood.

Three neighborhood residents expressed concerns about parking during the meeting. No current or former residents of the building spoke during public comment.

Davis said the current owners had put a lot of money into the building in the past three years but still have struggled to get the property above 50% occupancy. Recent work done to improve the lobby will not be changed.

Plans are also subject to review by the Memphis Landmarks Commission.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Parkview in Midtown to be converted from senior living to market-rate apartments