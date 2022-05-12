Report: The Browns' Week 1 Opponent Has Leaked

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All Jarvis Landry probably wants for Christmas now is to beat the Browns. Landry, whom the Browns tried to bring back at a reduced salary this season, signed a one-year deal Friday afternoon with his hometown Saints, officially ending his four-year career with the Browns. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth up to $6 million, far below his $16.379 million cap hit with the Browns this season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO