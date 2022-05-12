ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: The Browns' Week 1 Opponent Has Leaked

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just before the 2022 NFL draft kicked off, the league announced the schedule for the upcoming season would come out on May 12. However, over the past few days, many of the games for the...

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Have Signed Another Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns have an obvious issue at quarterback right now. They have a lot of money invested in the position between Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield. But the Browns must believe that they need even more competition for the backup job this summer. They just added a fifth player to their quarterbacks room.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry signs a one-year deal with his hometown Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All Jarvis Landry probably wants for Christmas now is to beat the Browns. Landry, whom the Browns tried to bring back at a reduced salary this season, signed a one-year deal Friday afternoon with his hometown Saints, officially ending his four-year career with the Browns. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth up to $6 million, far below his $16.379 million cap hit with the Browns this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Browns sign QB Felix Harper

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns added QB Felix Harper to the roster after a tryout during the Browns’ rookie minicamp. The Fairburn, Ga. native who stands at 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs., is an undrafted rookie out Alcorn State. Harper led the Alcorn football team to a 6-2 SWAC record in 2021, completing 191 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/14/22)

Rookie camp is underway for the Cleveland Browns. UDFAs and rookies reported on Friday, May 13 and will remain in Berea through Sunday, May 15. Highlights from the day are the top story in this Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 1 Of Rookie Camp. Here...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things That Could Go Wrong For The Browns In 2022

This is the time of year when all NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, are filled with great expectations. The draft picks are becoming ingrained into the team culture, and the free agents and traded players are settling into their new home. The Browns made a lot of changes this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns WR Getting A Tryout With Colts

Training camps for NFL teams may be just two months away, but free agents aren’t done signing with new teams. On Friday, wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints after spending four productive years with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Coaching Rumors

Sean Payton appears to be committed to not coaching during the 2022 NFL season. Beyond that, though, is very much up in the air. While teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers have been floated as potential destinations for Payton in 2023 or beyond, another team could be entering the mix.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
The Spun

