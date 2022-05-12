ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Revolutionary War veteran to be honored Saturday in Cherokee County

By By Anne Shumaker
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7I0f_0fbzLeWt00

The Daughters of the American Revolution invite the public to attend a ceremony Saturday to place a footstone at the grave of an American Revolutionary War veteran.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church, 605 Alabama Highway 9, just north of the Piedmont City limits, to honor the life of Lt. William Akins, Sr., a Maryland man who served in the war and later moved to the Spring Garden area of Cherokee County.

Following the presentation and refreshments at the church, attendees will caravan in their vehicles to Carmel Cemetery, 1755 County Road 587, near Spring Garden School.

The ceremony and stone will honor Akins, who was born in Cecil, Maryland, in British Colonial America to James Akin (spellings differ in various records) and Rachel Lynda Patterson on June 2, 1756.

He registered in the American military in 1777. He married Elizabeth MacCorkle on March 4, 1784, in Charlotte, Mecklenburg, North Carolina. The couple had at least six sons and two daughters.

According to available information, the family moved to Spring Garden in what became Cherokee County. William Akins passed away in 1841 at age 84. His widow lived until 1856.

The grave-marking ceremony is hosted by the Barry Springs chapter of the DAR. There is no charge for admission.

