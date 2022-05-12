ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Small plane crash near Aurora, Missouri, results in injuries to pilot

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

A small plane crashed near Aurora in Lawrence County Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

Around 10:40 on Thursday, members of the Aurora Fire Protection District got reports that a small aircraft had hit the power lines and gone down near the 1200 block of Lawrence and Highway 60.

Crews responded to the accident site and treated the pilot of the plane, who was the only one aboard, on scene. There was no fire hazard.

No details on the condition of the pilot or the cause of the crash have been released.

The electric company is also on the scene to repair any damage to the lines the plane might have caused.

Traffic is also being detoured away from the area, according to the City of Aurora , and drivers are encouraged to drive through Aurora instead of taking Highway 60.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Small plane crash near Aurora, Missouri, results in injuries to pilot

