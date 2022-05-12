ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Weather Service Updates Latest Information on Possible Severe Weather Tonight

kwbg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines continues to...

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
KETV.com

Hail, wind, and rain: Your photos as storms hit the metro

As storms blew into the Omaha metro Thursday evening, KETV NewsWatch 7 viewers started sending their photos and videos. Joscelyn Camenzind captured the moment rotating winds started swirling debris around her yard north of Fremont. That's in the video player above. Gusts near 60 miles an hour were recorded in...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Intense Dust Storm Causes Temporary Blackout In NW Iowa

(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
kelo.com

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

The City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related to Thursday’s wind storm. Details are pending notification of the family. Officials say they may be able to release more information at 10 a.m. when Mayor Paul TenHaken holds his news conference on the storm and its cleanup.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Semi Toppled When “Haboob” Hits Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDHL AM 920

A Rare Dust Storm Brings Wind and Damage to NW Iowa [PHOTOS]

You have to forgive Iowans for not being big fans of learning new weather terms. Prior to 2020, how many of you had heard of a derecho before? Unfortunately, Iowans got a first-hand lesson on the power of that type of storm. Yesterday in areas of Northwest Iowa another type of storm not often seen in the Hawkeye state rolled through. The storm is called a haboob.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13 experiencing signal issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hot and humid weather is causing some technical difficulties that are affecting WHO 13’s signal. If you are seeing a glitchy picture or losing the signal entirely — it’s not your provider. We are having problems with the link between our studio and transmitter that are related to the heat […]
DES MOINES, IA
fox42kptm.com

A look at storms rolling through Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Western Douglas County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Here is a look at the damage left behind from the storm in Burwell, NE - about three hours west of Omaha. Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Sioux Falls as high winds cause damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in the city of Sioux Falls because of downed large trees and live power lines down, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. As of 6:40 p.m., SFFR says Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage, which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. They are asking people to stay home if they are able as extra traffic is making it difficult to respond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Axios Des Moines

Why is it so hot in Iowa?

From abnormal coldness to summer-like heat, we're asking: What the heck happened to spring in Iowa?Well, you can thank warm temperatures from the southwest for our 90+ degree forecast, Roger Vachalek, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told Axios.State of play: A low-pressure system to the northwest of us has been pulling in warm and humid air from the south on and off this last week.It's expected to move out of the state by the end of the weekend, bringing back the more tepid May we enjoy.The intrigue: Have the clouds looked a little hazy to you? Not only are we pulling in heat, but also smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico, according to the NWS.
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Powerlines down, buildings destroyed: Severe weather hits Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather is back in Nebraska. Tornado warnings have been issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Thurston Counties until 7:00 p.m. CT. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Dakota, Dixon and Saline Counties until 7:45 p.m. CT. Burt, Washington, Douglas and Thurston Counties are in a warning until 7:30 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
WHO 13

1 person killed in crash east of Ankeny Friday evening

ANKENY, Iowa — One person was killed on Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Ankeny. The crash happened near the intersection of NE 78th Avenue and NE 38th Street around 4:15 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and others were injured, though details of the severity of their […]
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy