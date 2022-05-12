ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number is announced

abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Mega Millions is temporarily suspending prize payments after...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy