Prep notebook: Rock Bridge boys tennis wins 21st straight district title

For over two decades, Rock Bridge boys tennis has been the standard for mid-Missouri tennis.

That continued Wednesday afternoon in the Class 3 District 4 final.

The Bruins won their 21st straight district title with a 5-0 win over Liberty-Wentzville at Cosmo-Bethel Park.

After all the matches were over, Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb let out an exhilarated fist pump. The Bruins are moving on to the state quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Monday.

"I usually save that for big accomplishments," Loeb said. "When it's the end of the season on the line, and you know you're up against a formidable opponent and the dual could go the other way, it just adds more to it. It adds a little more anxiety."

If Rock Bridge had butterflies, the Bruins quelled any fears early on by putting themselves in a comfortable lead.

The senior-led team swept its doubles matches to go up 3-0 heading into singles, where all Rock Bridge needed was two wins.

Max Litton handled his match (6-1, 6-1) and Logan Burnam followed suit (6-1, 6-3), which earned the Bruins the five points needed to win the district title.

The Bruins will compete against Marquette in a quarterfinal Monday in Chesterfield. Additionally, Litton and Akhilan Elangovan play in a state doubles quarterfinal Saturday.

"They're loaded," Loeb said of Marquette. "But hey, I welcome the chance to play."

The district title stretches Rock Bridge's streak over two decades back to 2001. Hickman was the last team to claim a district title over the Bruins. That was in 2000.

Loeb said this year's district title carried significant weight as the Bruins' senior class of Burnam, Litton, William McAllister, Elangovan, Ben Loeb and Ben Xu continue their final postseason run.

"We've really enjoyed being together, and you guys enjoy competing together, let's earn the right to keep it going for a while," coach Loeb said. "It's very gratifying to get the win."

Norm Stewart Foundation announces Sophie Cunningham Classic

Two Missouri basketball icons are set to highlight girls basketball this winter in Columbia.

Norm Stewart and Sophie Cunningham this week announced the Sophie Cunningham Classic to be held at Columbia College.

The inaugural classic will run from Dec. 2 to 4 at the college’s Southwell Complex.

“It’s the right time to have an event highlighting girls high school basketball," Stewart wrote in a statement. "To collaborate on this event with Sophie Cunningham is an exciting opportunity. She is an outstanding person and a tremendous athlete."

The classic will showcase girls basketball. The Norm Stewart Classic has showcased boys basketball since 2007.

Lindsey Cunningham, Sophie's sister and fellow former Missouri player, will help host the inaugural classic.

“I feel so honored, blessed and so excited to join legendary Coach Stewart in hosting this inaugural girls basketball event," Sophie Cunningham said in the release. "We expect, and will achieve, competitive play and plan to create a fun environment for the athletes to display their talent, hard work and personalities for everyone to see."

3 golfers advance to state tourney

Columbia will have representation at the Class 5 state golf tournament next week.

Hickman's Carter Holliday, Rock Bridge's Devin Reichard and Battle's Graham Hoffman all qualified for the state finals in Cape Girardeau with their performances at the Class 5 District 5 Tournament.

The state tournament runs Monday and Tuesday.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.