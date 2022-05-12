ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th? These Columbia shops offer special $20 deals

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Friday the 13th is known to people for many things.

The list includes tattoo specials.

For someone who has found themselves considering getting a tattoo, but perhaps not wanting to spend how much they typically cost, at least three tattoo shops in Columbia could have a solution Friday with specials to mark Friday the 13th.

C.R.Ink Tattoos

Customers can get a $20 tattoo — $13 art and $7 mandatory tattoo-artist tip. Last call to sign-up for the special is 8 a.m. Friday . Doors open noon Friday at 15 S. 10th St.

"We typically get hundreds of people," said Valerie Frost, one of the shop's owners, noting there's usually a line of around 90 customers even before the shop opens for the Friday the 13th special promotion.

Door prizes and raffles also are planned.

For more information, visits the shop's Facebook page or call 573-836-1438.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVFyZ_0fbzHefj00

The Electric Peacock

The Electric Peacock also is offering $20 tattoos , with $13 and $7 art and tip split. A $20 promotion price on certain piercings also is available. The $20 price does not include hand, neck or rib tattoos.

The tattoo or piercing promotion is cash-only at 1809 Ammonette St. More information is available through the shop's Facebook page or by calling 573-489-5199.

The offer is available noon to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

All work is first-come, first-served.

"It's a great promotion for us," said owner Tyler Hague.

Any larger sizing or color work from select tattoo sets could affect pricing, Hague said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X6aI_0fbzHefj00

New Inked Studio

New Inked Studio is offering 13 tattoo designs at $13 for art and $13 for artist tip Friday.

The promotion lasts 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 3910 Peachtree Drive, Suite C.

Tattoo work is offered first-come, first-served.

No hands, neck or feet tattoos are offered as part of the promotion.

For more information, visit the shop's Facebook page or call 573-476-6172.

Not every shop offering specials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELO80_0fbzHefj00

Of shops that were reached for this story, Living Canvas Tattoo and Body Piercing at 520 E. Broadway; Tattoo You at 1204 Rangeline St.; and Under the Gun Tattoos at 313 Business Loop 70 E are not holding a Friday the 13th promotion.

Other shops in Columbia include:

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @ CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th? These Columbia shops offer special $20 deals

