Police: Man smashed several car cars including six city-owned vehicles in Las Cruces

Note to readers: The Las Cruces Sun-News will sometimes omit a defendant's name because even though the story is of public interest, we do not intend to follow the case through the judical system and it would be unfair to the defendant to name them and not follow thier case.

LAS CRUCES - Police accused a Las Cruces man of smashing the windows of nine vehicles, including several at a Las Cruces fire station.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. Police believed he smashed the vehicles on May 7, the same day he was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. The man was released from jail on his own recognizance.

According to court records, police responded to the Las Cruces Fire Department Station 1 on the 200 block of East Picacho Avenue. There, officers discovered six vehicles with smashed windows. The vehicles — two SUVs, two cars, and two pickup trucks — sustained a combined $1,000 worth of damage, police said.

A few hours later, police said they received a similar call about a man smashing car windows on the 200 block of Main Street. There, police found another two cars plus a minivan with smashed windows.

The affidavit said that video surveillance cameras from a CVS near the fire station combined with a photo taken by a bystander were enough to identify a suspect. The man is set for a preliminary hearing in July.

