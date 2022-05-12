ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Police: Man smashed several car cars including six city-owned vehicles in Las Cruces

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvTrw_0fbzHb1Y00

Note to readers: The Las Cruces Sun-News will sometimes omit a defendant's name because even though the story is of public interest, we do not intend to follow the case through the judical system and it would be unfair to the defendant to name them and not follow thier case.

LAS CRUCES - Police accused a Las Cruces man of smashing the windows of nine vehicles, including several at a Las Cruces fire station.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. Police believed he smashed the vehicles on May 7, the same day he was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. The man was released from jail on his own recognizance.

According to court records, police responded to the Las Cruces Fire Department Station 1 on the 200 block of East Picacho Avenue. There, officers discovered six vehicles with smashed windows. The vehicles — two SUVs, two cars, and two pickup trucks — sustained a combined $1,000 worth of damage, police said.

A few hours later, police said they received a similar call about a man smashing car windows on the 200 block of Main Street. There, police found another two cars plus a minivan with smashed windows.

The affidavit said that video surveillance cameras from a CVS near the fire station combined with a photo taken by a bystander were enough to identify a suspect. The man is set for a preliminary hearing in July.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

Comments / 6

Related
KFOX 14

Arrest made in connection to arson investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On May 10, 2022, a joint-agency investigation by the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Hynes in connection to a fire that occurred at a business located on the 9400 Block of Dyer Street.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
Las Cruces, NM
Cars
Hobbs News-Sun

Mother’s Day reckless driver kills two, flees scene

A reckless driver is accused of killing a couple and fleeing the scene of the hit and run on Mother’s Day, according to Hobbs Police. Euden Avila, 24, of Hobbs, was arrested on May 12 and charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, both third-degree felonies, and leaving the scene of an accident, a fourth-degree felony.
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

Hobbs man arrested after fleeing scene of deadly wreck

HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man was found and arrested Tuesday after he fled the scene of a deadly wreck on Sunday. Euden Avila, 25, of Hobbs, is charged with homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury in connection to the incident. He is also facing other undisclosed charges unrelated to the car accident.
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Car Windows#The Las Cruces Sun News#Las Cruces Police
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man charged in double-fatal crash in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico — A man was arrested in connection to a double-fatal crash in Hobbs, New Mexico, Sunday afternoon, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Euden Avila, 25, was arrested Tuesday for unrelated charges. He was then charged in relation to the crash. As of Friday, Avila was being held in the Lea County […]
HOBBS, NM
corpuschristicronica.com

One man stabbed during bar fight on south side

At approximately 8 p.m. the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Murdy’s Public bar located at 2033 Airline Road for a man stabbed during a bar fight. When officers arrived, they found one male with multiple stab wounds to the back. Moments later, the description to the suspect...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of buying guns for gang member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Larry Archuleta is facing charges for allegedly buying several guns for a member of a gang. According to a criminal complaint, Archuleta is accused of buying 18 of the same type of gun since August. That raised red flags for law enforcement who got a tip he was at BMC Tactical in January. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police identify, arrest Northeast El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released the identity of the man shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday evening. According to EPPD officials, 24-year-old Cesar Isaac Hernandez was found by officers at a residence along the 4700 block of Guadalupe, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Hernandez was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after stabbing in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco. At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Weslaco police responded to a stabbing at the 100 block of S. Cedro Street, according to a news release from Weslaco PD. Officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies. EMS transported both […]
WESLACO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made

EL PASO, Texas – Police said one person was shot in Northeast El Paso Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 P.M. on the 4900 block of Guadalupe Drive. That's a neighborhood east of US 54 between Dyer and Diana. Dispatchers told ABC-7 the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said no The post Man shot in Northeast El Paso, no arrests have been made appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
rdrnews.com

Fire officials investigating two separate incidents

Roswell Fire Department personnel are investigating two separate incidents Thursday night and Friday morning that did not cause injuries but displaced families. Four mobile homes occupied by families in the Green Tree Mobile Home Park at Monksdale Road and South Main Street were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. RFD...
ROSWELL, NM
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy