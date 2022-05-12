ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Gospel Rescue Mission building new facility on its campus

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The mission is being extended.

On Wednesday, community leaders gathered at the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new 8,500 square-foot facility being built on the mission campus at 1050 W. Amador Ave.

The mission provides three meals a day, every day of the year for anyone who needs it, and had done so for more than 40 years. The mission is also a distributor for Roadrunner Food Bank.

The new facility, on land to the east of the current building, is anticipated to house the mission's kitchen, create better food storage facilities, create dining halls, and provide an extreme weather shelter for the community’s unhoused population. The new facility will be called Bethesda – House of Mercy and Grace.

Mission leaders say they are in need of financial help to ensure the new facility meets expectations. To learn more, visit https://www.lcgrm.org/ or call 575-523-7727

