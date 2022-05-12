Man convicted 19 years after woman’s rape near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Nineteen years after a woman was raped near Topeka, a man has been convicted of the crime after authorities determined his DNA linked him to the crime.

Pernell Adam Mack Jr., was convicted Wednesday of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated criminal sodomy, District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Kagay said Mack and another person raped the woman at her home south of Topeka after robbing her and pistol-whipping her.

The investigation did not produce leads to possible suspects at the time, he said.

On Feb. 14, 2020, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said DNA left at the scene connected Mack to the crime, Kagay said. Mack was arrested and charged in April 2020.

No one else has been arrested in the case.