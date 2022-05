Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season and joined NBC as an analyst, but his time with the network is reportedly already over. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brees will not return to the network for the 2022 season. Marchand says the decision "seemed mutual," as Brees preferred in-game analysis rather than work from the studio, while NBC "soured" on the idea of the former New Orleans Saints quarterback eventually taking over for Cris Collinsworth on "Sunday Night Football".

