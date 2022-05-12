ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Police: Fatal fall from Norwich building likely an accident

By John Penney, The Bulletin
 3 days ago

NORWICH – Police said a man died after what was likely an accidental fall from a Norwich rooftop early Thursday morning.

After receiving numerous reports of a body on the side of Bath Street, officers and medical personnel at approximately 3:30 a.m. found a deceased man lying face down on the side of the street.

Police said the death was likely due to an accidental fall from a building rooftop adjacent to the Wauregan Parking Garage. There is no indication of foul play, police said.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. #3157; by email at sreichard@cityofnorwich.org ; or by calling the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT# 4. All information can be kept confidential.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

