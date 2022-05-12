LOOK: Former Badgers in their new NFL numbers and uniforms

Over the last few weeks, several former Wisconsin Badgers have been getting comfortable with their new teams after being drafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Although none of them have taken the field in their new uniforms, Wisconsin’s social media team took the time to photoshop the drafted players into their new threads with their new numbers.

It looks like every drafted Badger will be staying with their collegiate number, other than Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson who switched to No. 86 from No. 84. The Madison, Wis., native likely made the switch because No. 84 is currently held by Cowboys veteran TE Sean McKeon.

It is really cool to get an early look at these former Badgers in their new NFL uniforms, and it makes me excited to see what they can do on the field next season.