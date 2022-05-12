ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

LOOK: Former Badgers in their new NFL numbers and uniforms

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPwxp_0fbzC6cV00

Over the last few weeks, several former Wisconsin Badgers have been getting comfortable with their new teams after being drafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Although none of them have taken the field in their new uniforms, Wisconsin’s social media team took the time to photoshop the drafted players into their new threads with their new numbers.

It looks like every drafted Badger will be staying with their collegiate number, other than Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson who switched to No. 86 from No. 84. The Madison, Wis., native likely made the switch because No. 84 is currently held by Cowboys veteran TE Sean McKeon.

It is really cool to get an early look at these former Badgers in their new NFL uniforms, and it makes me excited to see what they can do on the field next season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video. Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention. Instead of letting Smith get off the...
DALLAS, TX
College Football HQ

NFL reveals 2022 Thanksgiving schedule

The NFL will continue its traditional Thanksgiving football schedule for the 2022 season, featuring three marquee games in late November. There's been a game in Detroit every Turkey Day since 1934, the Cowboys introduced their annual holiday game in 1966, and the NFL brought on a third game for the ...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Wisconsin Badgers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
On3.com

CBS Sports releases newest Top 25 and 1 after latest round of transfers

There are still a lot of talented players available in the transfer portal across college basketball, but some players are beginning to make their decisions on where to play next season. The 2022 NBA Draft is still looming as well, so the outlook for next year’s college basketball season is still likely to significantly change over the coming months. Regardless, CBS Sports has taken a look ahead with updated Top 25 and 1 rankings.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL star Earl Thomas was arrested in Texas for telling his wife he had multiple guns and would kick her a$$

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in his hometown of Orange, Texas after a warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a court protective order. The 33-year-old 7x Pro Bowler was taken into custody around 8:30 PM in Orange County after the agency received a phone call from a bar patron who spotted Thomas in the establishment.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

POLL: Predict Packers' win-loss record for 2022 NFL season

The full 17-game schedule for the Green Bay Packers was revealed Thursday night. Want to know more about the schedule? We have all the important things to know here. The Packers open the season in Minnesota and finish at home against the Lions. In between are five primetime games, a trip to London and battles with top teams such as the Buccaneers, Bills, Cowboys and Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy