Lions CB Amani Oruwariye eyeing long-term deal

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye is coming off a breakout season. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

After he enjoyed a breakout season, the Lions let it be known they were considering an extension with cornerback Amani Oruwariye. As detailed by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the desire to get a deal done is mutual.

“Yeah, I love Detroit” the 26-year-old said when asked about his intention of signing long-term. “I mean, I love being here. I love everything it’s given me. It’s given me a chance to play in the NFL, so ideally that’s where I want to be at. But we’ll see.”

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Oruwariye recorded a pair of interceptions in his rookie season, but it wasn’t until the following year that he became a full-time starter. He played a career-high 1,028 snaps in 2020, taking significant strides in pass coverage. That set the stage for this past campaign.

Stepping into the No. 1 role as a result of Jeff Okudah‘s torn Achilles, Oruwariye set career highs across the board in tackles (57), interceptions (six) and passes defensed (11), continuing to improve nearly all of his coverage statistics along the way. His level of play made him a strong candidate for an extension, so it came as little surprise when general manager Brad Holmes said the team was considering offering him one.

“Obviously, with Amani, with the ball production that he had, and just being a good teammate – he’s really developed as a leader” he said when discussing the subject last month. “He’s still a young guy… There’s still upside in him.”

If Oruwariye does land a second contract, he will likely earn a considerable raise from the $2.54M he is due in 2022. While the team could wait one more season to extend him, doing so could ultimately drive his asking price up if he continues his current career trajectory.