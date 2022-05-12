ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Young Rock’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

By Jolie Lash
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The adventures of a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will continue for another season. On Thursday, NBC confirmed it had renewed “Young Rock” for Season 3. The series stars Johnson himself as...

IN THIS ARTICLE
