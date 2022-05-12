ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee police are investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead Wednesday

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

Milwaukee police have opened an investigation after a 5-year-old boy was found dead late Wednesday.

Police said the boy had no visible signs of trauma but did not elaborate further on the circumstances of the death. Police declined to say whether any arrests had been made, citing an open investigation.

The boy was found unresponsive around 11:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of North 37th Street, on Milwaukee’s north side.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police are investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead Wednesday

Comments / 6

Frank27
3d ago

Lord have mercy,what is happening on the North side of town?

Reply(2)
7
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD: 3 dead in Friday shootings

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday responded to multiple fatal shootings. Two of the shootings happened on the same block hours apart.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 25 injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 10 separate shootings in less than 12 hours Friday, May 13. Three people died and 25 were injured – including 17 shot and injured during one incident near Water and Juneau. Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was...
whbl.com

Milwaukee Police Investigating Shooting Near Bucks-Celtics Game

MILWAUKEE, WI (METRO) — Police in Milwaukee investigate a shooting that happened near Fiserv Forum after the Bucks-Celtics game. Last night Milwaukee Police Captain Warren Allen said one woman hurt in the shooting drove herself to the hospital where she remains with non life threatening injuries. Captain Allen says a man shot in the foot and a teenage girl shot in the leg are also expected to recover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Journalism#Elliot Hughes Jrn Com#Newswatch#The Journal Sentinel
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate shootings; 2 in less than an hour

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other on Friday afternoon, May 13. Around 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 91st and Marion on the city's northwest side. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
CBS 58

UPDATE: Missing 36-year-old man and 4-year-old boy located

UPDATE (CBS 58) -- The critical missing man and boy were located. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee police department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man and a young boy last seen in the area of N. 11th St. and W. Locust Ave. Edward...
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 15-year-old fatally shot 'had his whole life ahead of him'

MILWAUKEE - As of Thursday, May 12, there have been 77 homicides, 26 more than this time in 2021. Three teenagers have been killed in a matter of days. On Saturday near 49th and Hampton, an argument led to gunfire and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died. A 15-year-old who was in critical condition after the shooting died Monday. A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in the triple shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcycle crashes leave 2 injured; 1 arrested, 1 driver sought

Officials are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that left both operators injured Friday afternoon. The first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the Town of Grafton. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cth W when a westbound facing vehicle, on Lakefield, entered the...
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man located safe

MILWAUKEE - A critically missing 39-year-old man police were searching for has been located safe, according to a release at 1:05 p.m. Friday. Walter Young is described as a Black male, 5'04", 130lbs, thin build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a long-sleeve Turquoise Adidas sweatshirt, black skinny jeans and multicolored tennis shoes. He does not wear prescription glasses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Multiple agencies respond to Brookfield crash, two hurt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on I-94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports the van was going eastbound on the interstate when it struck a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Officials say the driver of the van fled the scene, and the van was found first on Highway 100 at I-94. Deputies say the driver was later found by West Allis Police. The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash on I-43/94 near Oklahoma prompts closures: sheriff

MILWAUKEE - A rollover crash on southbound I-43/94 near Oklahoma Avenue closed all southbound lanes Saturday, May 13. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure just after 11:30 a.m. Traffic reopened a little after 2 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The driver...
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis homicide suspect vehicle identified: police

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has identified a suspect vehicle in the May 8 homicide of a U.S. Navy sailor. A woman was walking down 84th Street early Sunday when, police said, a man in a car drove up alongside her and "scared" her. She ran to another car with friend 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon inside.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday, May 10. One person is dead and three others wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue around 5:45 p.m. The victim, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy