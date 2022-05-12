ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football offers three-star 2023 ATH Justin Taylor

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
On Wednesday night, Wisconsin football offered three-star 2023 athlete Justin Taylor per an announcement on Twitter.

The LaGrange Park, Ill., native has played the last few seasons on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback for Nazareth Academy. Taylor is the No. 38-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the No. 144-ranked ATH in the country per 247Sports. He currently holds offers from several Division I schools, but the Kansas State Wildcats are his only other power five offer.

If the Badgers are able to land the three-star recruit, he could provide some great size and versatility for the Badgers on both sides of the ball.

