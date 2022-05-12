ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet owners can now sleep in giant dog beds: ‘It’s a need’

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ever wish you could feel as pampered as your pet?

Now, you can at least sleep like a dog with this new human-sized pet bed, thanks to a pair of university students from Vancouver, Canada, who were so jealous of their pets that they decided to do something about it.

Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita co-founded Plufl, designers of giant dog beds, but for people. “Why should dogs have all the fun?” they ask, as part of their fund-raising campaign.

With over $290,000 raised by supporters who wish to see the company succeed, their coveted invention is steadily trending on social media.

On TikTok, one ad for the Plufl has 9.5 million views so far, with fans agreeing it’s a “dream” come true.

Fans of Plufl say it’s the sleep accessory they’ve been waiting for: “I would never leave it,” said one.
Plufl

“Not a want, it’s a need,” wrote one. Added another, “If I purchased this, I would never leave it.”

Even a bona fide pet expert gave the cushion two paws up. “As someone who works at a vet clinic and takes naps on the huge dog bed instead of the couch during night shifts I highly approve,” they declared.

Some have balked at the expense, with one priced at $399 while their campaign on Kickstarter is ongoing.

Founders and university classmates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita created Plufl because naps were a priority in their lives.
Plufl
The creates of Plufl believe their nap sack is superior to the couch or bed thanks to its body-hugging design.
Plufl

According to the brand, “Our price reflects the cost of producing Plufls using ethical production and sustainable materials.”

The cozy crib is made of 4-inch-thick, orthopedic memory foam, covered in plush faux fur and shaped with a body-hugging design. The machine-washable cot weighs in at a hefty 20 pounds and measures a little more than 5.5-feet long and 3-feet wide — just big enough for one or two adult-sized humans to curl up into, the makers claim. Building on the current model, they hope to launch multiple sizes to cradle any human frame.

“It is created to maximize comfort and foster a sense of security, delivering relief for those who have ADHD, stress and anxiety-related issues,” the creators have claimed.

My life is completely changed #plufl #nap #sleep #rest #health #fyp #accomplishment #winner #yolo #work #school

Kinoshita and Silverman said they were inspired by their friend, Lady, an affable Great Dane who regularly appears at their favorite coffee shop, reported South West News Service. The breed can reach nearly 3-feet tall and weigh as much as 200 pounds, and thus requires an outsized custom-made bed.

They’re also big believers in the power of naps . It’s proven that ample sleep, sometimes achieved with supplemental daytime Zs, helps regulate cortisol — the stress hormone — levels and boost productivity and alertness , compared to those deprived of rest.

And they’re right to assume there’s a big market waiting for the perfect excuse to hit the nap sack — as an estimated 65% of Americans have claimed that restorative sleep eludes them. That’s why, Pflufl’s inventors said, their nap sack is “an investment in your productivity and well-being.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
