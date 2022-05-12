ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

The CW has ordered a second season of the drama “All American: Homecoming” for the 2022-23 broadcast season, the network announced on Thursday. The series, from Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is...

