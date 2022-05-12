ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' DJ Chark: No physical limitations

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chark said he has taken part in early offseason workouts with no real physical limitations, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "[The coaching staff] is always there to let me know...

www.cbssports.com

Kingsport Times-News

TE Mitchell signs with Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Friday announced the signing of tight end James Mitchell. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and Over The Cap reported that Mitchell, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick out of Virginia Tech, received a slotted deal worth $3.9 million over four years and a $285,548 signing bonus.
Detroit Sports Nation

Multiple Detroit Lions players change numbers for 2022 season

On Friday, the Detroit Lions opened up their 3-day rookie minicamp in Allen Park and it looks like several players are changing their jersey numbers for the upcoming season. Max Gerber of LionsWire is reporting that at least seven Lions players appear to be switching numbers, including Michael Brockers who will now be wearing No. 90, and Jeff Okudah, who is switching to No. 1.
Larry Brown Sports

Detroit Lions respond to snub on primetime games

The NFL officially released their 2022 regular-season schedule earlier this week and that included a full list of primetime games. But for the Detroit Lions, they couldn’t help but to notice they weren’t booked for any. 13 different teams were given five primetime games each and another four...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Aidan Hutchinson in first Detroit Lions mini-camp

From the maize and blue to the Honolulu blue, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child and Michigan star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is officially settling into his new digs. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson got the opportunity to stay home when the Jacksonville Jaguars passed him over in favor of Georgia linebacker Travon Walker, giving the Detroit Lions a chance they couldn’t pass up to take the local product. And now, for the first time since suiting up for Michigan’s turn in the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Bulldogs, Hutchinson is putting on a helmet and getting some work in.
Yardbarker

Lions Okudah, Brockers Among Many Who Changed Jersey Numbers

Several members of the Detroit Lions roster will return in 2022 with different jersey numbers. Jeff Okudah has now officially changed his jersey number for the second time, as he will don the No. 1 for his third season in the National Football League. Veteran Michael Brockers, who previously donned...
