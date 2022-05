WEBB CITY, Mo. – Police in Webb City arrest two burglary suspects after a standoff. Officers arrived Thursday morning to the 1600 Block of South Oronogo, responding to a call about a burglary in progress. Officers say they found the suspects in a home on the 900 Block of West 1st Street. When the suspects refused to come out of the home, the Jasper County Special Response Team was called in and authorities used chemicals to force them out of the home, and arrest them. Due to the close proximity to Webb City Junior High, the district set up an alternate pickup after classes. Read more about the standoff here.

