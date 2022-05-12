ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok Highlights Crystal-Clear Waters At One Texas Lake

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
One viral TikTok highlights a little bit of Texas' natural beauty, reported My San Antonio .

The viral video shows the crystal-clear waters of Canyon Lake, which sits just an hour north of San Antonio in Comal County. The lake is known for its outdoor recreation options, such as hiking, parks, swimming, boating, and picnicking.

The TikTok , posted by user txvacation , has already received over 2.7 million views and 335,000 likes. The short video shows someone dipping a clear glass bottle into the lake water. When the bottle is brought out of the lake, you can see just how perfectly clear the lake water is.

The caption reads, "Not all of #texas has brown #water."

Check out the video below:

@txvacation

The most popular #lake in #Texas ( 📍 location in #video ) 🔥 #tx #water #lakelife #lakeday #travelthrowback #travelbuckletlist #traveltiktok #travel

♬ Ocean Eyes - Astronomyy Remix - Billie Eilish

The TikTok users also uses their page to highlight other beautiful areas in Texas, such as Jacob's Well, Lake Travis, Rockport Beach, and Stokes Park. Check out those videos by clicking here .

