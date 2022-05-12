ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show...

www.wsaw.com

AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
#First Alert Weather
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, cooler near coasts

Keep the umbrella handy today! While it won't be raining the entire time, scattered showers and a few rumbles are likely this afternoon into the evening.Skies remain mostly clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. The coasts stay cooler in the upper 60s.Some scattered showers continue into tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog may develop overnight once again.As for Sunday, it's looking warmer and drier. There's still a slight chance of a passing shower, but we should see some brighter skies overall by afternoon, especially inland. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.Monday will be even warmer with temps topping out around 80 degrees ahead of a cold front. Heads up ... some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon as the font moves through.Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Shower and storm chances return

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking scattered but some could be strong to severe as we’ll have a fair amount of moisture and instability in the atmosphere. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances will be during the afternoon and evening with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. As the cold front slides through we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms overnight Friday with a shower or two lingering early Saturday. Clouds will diminish throughout the day as drier air briefly builds in. Temps will be cooler as well but still above average Saturday afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Late afternoon rain showers with possible thunderstorms – Mark

It’s a cool day and afternoon showers are on the way. We could even see a few thunderstorms rolling through the area. Our highs are about 10 degrees below normal today, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sunny to Partly cloudy and cooler Friday. Today will...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Nice Day, Scattered Storms This Weekend

Enjoy today… Storms move back in by early morning. Not a total washout of a weekend ,m but if you are heading to the lake just make sure you keep an eye on the weather. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More rain headed our way

Today was the day to enjoy some sunshine, as rain is headed our way. Our temperatures will dip about 10-15 degrees below average as a system brings rain starting tomorrow morning at about 10 a.m. The rainfall should not be measurable, but will stay with us throughout the day. The...
ENVIRONMENT

