First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking scattered but some could be strong to severe as we’ll have a fair amount of moisture and instability in the atmosphere. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances will be during the afternoon and evening with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. As the cold front slides through we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms overnight Friday with a shower or two lingering early Saturday. Clouds will diminish throughout the day as drier air briefly builds in. Temps will be cooler as well but still above average Saturday afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO