Tottenham fans sing sick song about Sol Campbell as they line streets with flares before Arsenal clash

By Jake Lambourne
 3 days ago

TOTTENHAM fans could be heard singing vile chants about former skipper Sol Campbell ahead of their 3-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

The Gunners legend is a hated figure among Spurs supporters following his controversial switch in 2001.

Sol Campbell joined Arsenal on a free transfer in 2001 where he won the Premier League twice Credit: Reuters
Gunners icon Campbell ran his contract down at Tottenham, before joining their North London rivals Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
Spurs fans let off flares ahead of the 3-0 win over rivals Arsenal Credit: Getty

Campbell famously declared in an interview that he was going to extend his stay at White Hart Lane as he approached the end of his contract.

But in arguably the most shocking transfer in Premier League history, the 47-year-old linked up with Arsenal on a free transfer.

He won the league and FA Cup double in his opening season at Highbury, before becoming an Invincible in 2004.

And ahead of Thursday's crucial derby - which ended in a famous Tottenham win - Spurs fans showed their hatred for Campbell.

Ahead of the match, a clip surfaced online where they could be heard singing: "We're all having a party when Sol Campbell dies."

Neither club has commented yet.

Fans also let off flares and smoke grenades as they made their way to the ground for the most eagerly-anticipated derby in recent memory.

Tottenham eventually ran out 3-0 winners to blow the race for the top four wide open.

Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min struck just after half-time in a famous win for Antonio Conte's side.

On a horror night for Arsenal, Rob Holding was sent off after just 33 minutes as Son ran rings around him.

Mikel Arteta also saw his other centre-back, Gabriel, limp off injured.

With just two games left, Arsenal are now a point in front of their rivals.

The Gunners travel to in-form Newcastle on Monday night before playing Everton at the Emirates on the final day.

Tottenham host Burnley on Sunday and then have to travel to Norwich.

