Pennsylvania State

Central PA Child Missing For Nearly One Week: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Marcos Perez Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township PD

A central Pennsylvania child has been missing for nearly a week, police say.

The Susquehanna Township police are attempting to locate Marcos Perez who went missing around 8 a.m. on May 6, according to a release by the department.

Marcos was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, as stated in the release.

Anyone with any information as to Marcos's whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

