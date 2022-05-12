Victim Badly Burned In Fiery PA Turnpike Tractor Trailer Crash: Report

A central Pennsylvania driver was apparently making his car "catch air" before a crash that killed his 18-year-old back-seat passenger, PennLive reports.Isaac V. Shoff, 20, of Wrightsville, was going as fast as 90 mph in a 40 mph zone and flying over hills before he lost control and crashed, killin…
A pickup truck driver was killed and a second motorist was seriously hurt in a crash in Burlington County, authorities said. The five-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday near the Route 70 intersection with Spring Lake Boulevard in Pemberton Township. William Benner Jr., 28, of Browns Mills, who was...
There was a serious collision involving a car and a box truck along Interstate-95 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 near mile-marker 53.8 in Bordentown, initial reports said.One of the motorists was sufferin…
A driver was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital after a rollover crash caused entrapment and brought down several power lines in Warren County, authorities said. The Lopatcong Township Fire Company responded to the crash and confirmed a trapped driver in the overturned vehicle around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, the department said.
A 30-year-old Stafford County woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened over the weekend, WTOP reports.Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford, was behind the wheel and not belted when she struck the Jersey wall on the northbound side of I-395 Alexandria around 1:40 a.m. on Sunda…
An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
Details have been released in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck that killed its Washington DC driver in Maryland Park last week. Checcia Durham, 43, struck a curb and overturned the truck at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following an ATV accident in Hunterdon County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near Clinton Township and Annandale shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was requested to take the victim...
OLD LYCOMING TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE: The Lycoming County Coroner was called to the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna where 30-year-old Jabe A. Walters was pronounced dead despite efforts by EMS and hospital personnel to resuscitate him. According to the coroner, Walters died from multiple traumatic injuries...
At least five people have been seriously injured in a multi-car pileup in Montgomery County, according to authorities.TRAFFIC ALERT: Several hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County https://t.co/HiGoV16iUq #fox5traffic pic.twitter.com/Iv9DlEQ5y9— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 12, 202…
A Vineland driver who admitted to being drunk in a high-speed crash that killed three family members was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison, NJ Advance Media reported. Modesto Pino, 37, of Vineland, was going more than 90 mph before he struck an SUV driven by Iban...
A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez previously had been seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
A 67-year-old driver from Camden County has died of injuries from a head-on crash involving a driver under the influence, authorities said. Jeffery Koltys, of Runnemede, was exiting Route 55 northbound in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, at the interchange with Route 47/Delsea Drive at 1:48 p.m. on May 2 when the fatal crash occurred, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
A home invader who got naked and jumped into a woman's shower—while she was in it— is being sought by the police in Somerset County. The Hillsborough Township police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a sexual offense in the area of Andria Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Hillsborough Township, according to a release by the police.
One person has died in a head-on crash in Howard County, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on Route 1 in Elkridge around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Howard County Police said. Initial investigation revealed a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh when...
Six people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend, according to authorities.The five-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound of US Route 50 near exit 32 MD 908, said Maryland State Police..@mdsp investigating a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic d…
A 15-year-old high school student was killed in a single-car crash in Salem County, authorities said. The deceased passenger was identified as Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township, according to New Jersey State Police. D'Anjou was remembered by friends for his love of motocross racing. A second Schalick High School student,...
A Baltimore man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into multiple objects in Hanover, authorities say. Officers say that McKinley Jasper Lipscomb 3rd, 51, lost control of his vehicle for undetermined reasons around 8:15 p.m. on Route 100 near Harmons Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 0