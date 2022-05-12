Victim Badly Burned In Fiery PA Turnpike Tractor Trailer Crash: Report

At the scene Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Willow Grove Volunteer Fire Company

One person suffered severe burned in a fiery tractor trailer crash Wednesday, May 11 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, 6abc reports.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Southampton Township around 3:30 p.m., the outlet says. The trailer was apparently carrying pallets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the outlet. The crash remains under investigation.

