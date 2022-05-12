ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Victim Badly Burned In Fiery PA Turnpike Tractor Trailer Crash: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lg2ks_0fbz3EJ800
At the scene Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Willow Grove Volunteer Fire Company

One person suffered severe burned in a fiery tractor trailer crash Wednesday, May 11 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, 6abc reports.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Southampton Township around 3:30 p.m., the outlet says. The trailer was apparently carrying pallets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the outlet. The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Tractor#Traffic Accident
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Driver, 18, Killed As Audi Slams Into Utility Pole, Flips: State Police

An 18-year-old Audi driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole in the Lehigh Valley, state police confirmed. Isaac Shane Cooper was behind the wheel of a 2002 Audi A6 heading northbound on Five Points Richmond Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and flipped multiple times shortly before 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Driver, 67, Dies Of Injuries From South Jersey DUI Crash: State Police

A 67-year-old driver from Camden County has died of injuries from a head-on crash involving a driver under the influence, authorities said. Jeffery Koltys, of Runnemede, was exiting Route 55 northbound in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, at the interchange with Route 47/Delsea Drive at 1:48 p.m. on May 2 when the fatal crash occurred, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 15-Year-Old Passenger Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 15-year-old high school student was killed in a single-car crash in Salem County, authorities said. The deceased passenger was identified as Evan D'Anjou of Pittsgrove Township, according to New Jersey State Police. D'Anjou was remembered by friends for his love of motocross racing. A second Schalick High School student,...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
271K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy