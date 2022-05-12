Man Shoots, Kills Would-Be Robber In Philly: Report

6th and Jackson Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man shot and killed a would-be robber late Wednesday, May 11 in South Philadelphia, CBS3 reports.

The 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette outside when a man on a bike approached him with a gun and tried to rob him on 6th Street and Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m., the outlet says.

That's when the man, who is legally allowed to carry a gun, shot the suspect in the head, who then returned fire but missed, according to the outlet. As the investigation continues, it is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

