Philadelphia, PA

Man Shoots, Kills Would-Be Robber In Philly: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSPvl_0fbz2bNW00
6th and Jackson Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man shot and killed a would-be robber late Wednesday, May 11 in South Philadelphia, CBS3 reports.

The 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette outside when a man on a bike approached him with a gun and tried to rob him on 6th Street and Jackson Street around 11:30 p.m., the outlet says.

That's when the man, who is legally allowed to carry a gun, shot the suspect in the head, who then returned fire but missed, according to the outlet. As the investigation continues, it is unclear whether any charges will be filed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#South Philadelphia#Violent Crime
