ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Mambacita Sweet 16 shoe sells out in two minutes

A special edition pair of kicks to celebrate what would have been Gianna Bryant's 16th birthday Sunday sold out in just two minutes. Gianna Bryant died in the January 2020 helicopter crash which also killed her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and seven others. Sunday would have been her 16th birthday. Last month, Nike announced a new partnership with the Bryant family. The "Mamabacita Sweet 16" is the first shoe release as part of the collaboration. The shoe features a black snakeskin pattern to represent "Gigi's Mambacita Mentality." All proceeds from the sale of the shoe are going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for sports programs for underserved youth. The nonprofit said that the shoe sold out in two minutes Sunday morning.  
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan 2#Union La#Air Jordan 2s#Rattan#Snkrs#Union Los Angeles#The Air Jordan 1
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Utility Black’ Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker is getting a stealthy new look. Following the release of the Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” last week, sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram reposted images of the new “Utility Black” iteration of the aforementioned silhouette from Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line from @Coolkicksla. The unreleased Adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” is drawing comparisons to the Yeezy 450 “Dark Slate” style that dropped in June 2021, as it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar’s Sneaker Collaborations Searches Surge Over 1000%

Kendrick Lamar’s new album is now available. Before the release, Kendrick announced the new pgLang x Converse collaboration, which instantly sold out. From the last week of April to the first week of May, searches for pgLang increased by 1276 percent, according to eBay data. The popular Nike Cortez...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

StockX Releases Statement Regarding Nike Counterfeit Claims

HYPEBEAST recently reported on Nike’s claims against StockX for selling fake shoes on its marketplace. Just earlier this week,. amended its court filing to include its own findings when the sportswear giant purchased four counterfeit pairs of sneakers on the StockX platform. Now StockX has responded with claims of...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Adidas' Forum Low Arrives in Summer-Ready "Sky Rush"

Following the reveal of special-edition pairs in collaboration with Bad Bunny and M&M’s,. Originals now delivers a clean GR pair of Forum Lows dressed in “Sky Rush” and “Cloud White” hues for the summer months ahead. The upcoming retro basketball sneakers feature bright blue full leather uppers with white accents across the side strips and Trefoil tongue tab branding.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon. The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gorge Green" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the shoes that every sneakerhead can bank on year in and year out is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a model that is beloved by all fans and Jumpman is well aware of this. It is a sneaker that is not going anywhere anytime soon, and in any given year, you can expect a plethora of new offerings. In 2022, this is most definitely the case as we have seen a ton of Air Jordan 1 teasers.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy