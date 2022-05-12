ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWdFx_0fbz0t5m00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to hitting the free agency market, Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine will go under the knife.

First reported by Shams Charania, LaVine will undergo a scope procedure in the coming weeks on his left knee. LaVine injured his knee in January and opted to play through the injury for the remainder of the season.

Per Charania, LaVine is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

LaVien is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason following making the playoffs for the first time in his career with the Bulls this season.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on LaVine’s upcoming procedure and free agency.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Daily

Kevin Love on LeBron James’ final game: ‘I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60 and does his thing’

Kevin Love believes that when former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James plays in his final game, the future Hall of Famer will try to deliver a Kobe Bryant-type finale. Love spoke recently with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, noting his strong connection with James and how he believes the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wants to end his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Matt Barnes Wonders If Chris Paul Is Tired: "What Troubles Me Is That He Hasn't Even Taken More Than 10 Shots in Any Of The Last 4 Games"

We have seen a plethora of interesting storylines throughout these playoffs, but perhaps the most intriguing one has been Chris Paul’s recent struggles. The Point God had an incredible start to the postseason and was playing some of his best basketball in the opening round against the Pelicans and then in Games 1 & 2 against the Mavericks. After that, however, something changed.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lavine
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy