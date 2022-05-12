Board Schedules Public Hearing on Law’s ‘Glamping’ Provision

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to schedule a public hearing on ending permission for campgrounds to offer overnight “glamping.”

The hearing is scheduled for the June 14Town Board meeting.

The Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts had applied to allow up to 70 tents for adults wanting to use the camp’s wooded property. But fierce opposition from neighbors whose properties abut the campgrounds led the camp to withdraw its application.

Several of those glamping opponents appeared at Tuesday’s board meeting to thank town officials for moving toward lifting the amendment that would allow the extra camping. The issue of whether to permit it was before the Zoning Board of Appeals.