ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Board Schedules Public Hearing on Law’s ‘Glamping’ Provision

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2mzb_0fbz02ps00

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to schedule a public hearing on ending permission for campgrounds to offer overnight “glamping.”

The hearing is scheduled for the June 14Town Board meeting.

The Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts had applied to allow up to 70 tents for adults wanting to use the camp’s wooded property. But fierce opposition from neighbors whose properties abut the campgrounds led the camp to withdraw its application.

Several of those glamping opponents appeared at Tuesday’s board meeting to thank town officials for moving toward lifting the amendment that would allow the extra camping. The issue of whether to permit it was before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Comments / 0

Related
HuntingtonNow

Whitman Students Sign Up to Vote for First Time

The League of Women Voters of Huntington and Supervisor Ed Smyth helped eligible students at Walt Whitman High School register to vote on Wednesday. The students had a breakfast, heard encouragement on the value of voting, and filled out paperwork to become voters for the first time. According to the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
i95 ROCK

CT Tax Commissioner Mark Boughton Announces New Income Tax-Deduction Beginning Next Year

Mark Boughton is the former Mayor of the City of Danbury, and the current Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services for the State of CT. Boughton is a long-time friend of the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, so when he wants to make an important announcement, he calls us. This was happy news coming from the state, in the form of tax cuts, here is what he told us on Thursday (5/12/22):
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Government
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport day care closes for a day, sends message to Congress

Children deserve the best. And their daily caretakers deserve far better than what they get. Janna Rodriguez, 32, owner and operator of Innovative Daycare Corp., on Centre Street in Freeport, has been sending that message to politicians at every level of government for over two years. Rodriguez invited her participating...
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams signs Salary Disclosure Law

NEW YORK -- On Thursday morning, Mayor Eric Adams signed the Salary Disclosure Law, which is meant to bring greater transparency for people looking for a job in the city.The law makes it illegal to post any job listing that doesn't include the minimum and maximum salary offered for the position.Officials say that will eliminate inherent bias in setting employee salaries.The law also includes instructions for employees paid by the hour, and for small businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Governor Murphy highlights ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program

NEW JERSEY– Governor Phil Murphy Thursday visited Somerville to further highlight the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) Property Tax Relief Program. As a part of his FY2023 Budget Proposal, Governor Murphy touted the new initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glamping#Art#The Huntington Town Board#14town Board
HuntingtonNow

Wreaths, Parades to Mark Memorial Day in Huntington

Memorial Day weekend in Huntington will be filled with commemorations and parades. The Town of Huntington of Huntington will lead off the salutes with a laying of wreaths at Town Hall at noon. Wreaths will be placed at monuments for both world wars, the Korea War, Vietnam, and the women who served in the military.
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Campaign: Roe Rally; Fundraisers Scheduled

First Congressional District candidate Kara Hahn has a fundraiser scheduled for Sunday. Hahn, a Democratic member of the Suffolk County Legislature, is running to succeed US Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican running for governor. The address for Hahn’s fundraiser will be provided upon registration. Republican Spring Social. Huntington Republicans...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
longisland.com

Long Island Groups Call on Governor Hochul to Modernize NY’s Bottle Bill Call for a “Bigger Better Bottle Bill”

Environmental, civic, and social justice organizations today called on Governor Hochul to modernize New York’s landmark recycling law, commonly known as the “Bottle Bill.” Advocates gathered outside of Mineola’s Theodore Roosevelt State Office Building beside a fifteen-foot-tall “bottle” to highlight the successes of the four-decade-old law and to urge that it be expanded as part of the state’s efforts to reduce litter, increase recycling, and boost support for municipal recycling and environmental justice programs. Assemblymember Englebright introduced the Bigger Better Bottle Bill in the legislature last week.
MINEOLA, NY
mineolaamerican.com

New Gym, Church Is Coming To Mineola

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees on May 12 voted in approval for a new fitness training facility and a church to open up in the village. Andrew Flores of Elmont approached the podium in front of the Village Board to talk about his fitness training business called Home Free Fitness to share his intentions to create a fitness training facility inside the strip mall at 250 C Jericho Turnpike, across the street from Jericho Terrace.
MINEOLA, NY
HuntingtonNow

For Sale: Nassau Road Property, Mixed-Use Building

An office building on Nassau Road is for sale at $1.499 million. The 4,150-square-foot building at 68 Nassau Road has three floors and 20 parking spaces. It includes a medical office, fireplaces, a three-bedroom and a one-bedroom apartment, a waiting room, kitchen and exam rooms. It is listed as an...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Student Works On View at Heckscher Museum

The Heckscher Museum has 79 works by student artists on display this month, chosen from a record 399 submissions. The exhibition, reflecting the works of students from 58 Long Island schools, is on view in the galleries through May 29. Curator Karli Wurzelbacher and guest judge artist Emily Martin chose...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Waste hauling company that lost license still has contract with Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - It started with criminal charges related to big spending at the Hustler Club and other strip joints. It led to a waste hauling firm losing its license in Westchester County. So why is the firm still operating there? CBS2's Tony Aiello went looking for an explanation. The situation is far from ideal for Westchester County. It is allowing City Carting of Westchester to continue operating Westchester's main recycling facility under a multimillion dollar contract, even though the county has yanked the company's license to operate there. "This is not a service that can go interrupted. So until you have a replacement...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
GOSHEN, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
563
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy