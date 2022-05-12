ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: LaMelo and LiAngelo workout with NBA trainer Bone Collector

By Michael Mulford
 3 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason has began for the Hornets and their star is already back in the gym.

This week, Hornets star LaMelo Ball and brother LiAngelo Ball got in a workout with streetball legend and NBA skills trainer Bone Collector.

In the video, the two brothers were seen going through drills and playing two-on-two while defending each other. And we can’t forget the cameo made by LaVar Ball at the end of the Instagram post.

LaMelo is coming off a stellar sophomore season with the Hornets, where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

LiAngelo played in 28 games for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets G League affiliate, averaging 4.6 points per game on 36% shooting from 3-point range.

Check out the video via Bone Collector’s Instagram below.

