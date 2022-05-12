Soaring to new heights: Bushland's Grassel wins gold in Class 3A pole vault

AUSTIN — Eric Grassel was nervous.

The Bushland senior pole vaulter, and the No. 1 seed in the event, had just missed his first two attempts at 15 feet, nine inches, and needed to convert his next jump in order to extend the state final Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Vanderbilt Industrial junior Tanner Woodring had just cleared the bar at that height and was set to become the Class 3A pole vault state champion if Grassel could not step up.

The Texas Tech commit then took a deep breath, regrouped with his coach and remembered that his only competition was himself.

"I personally don't compete with anyone else," Grassel said. "If there's an 18-foot vaulter and he beats me, then that's fine. I'm competing with myself trying to get my own PR. It doesn't matter what anyone else clears. I'm always just trying to reach my own personal goal."

Grassel conquered those nerves in front of a packed crowd and completed his track and field evolution into a state champion.

Did Bushland coach Scott Sims deliver any special message before that last jump?

"I just let him do what he does," Sims said. "He's so experienced and he knows how to make some good adjustments. I just tried to calm him down."

Grassel went on to win the gold with a jump of 16-feet after Woodring scratched three times. He then jumped 16 feet, six inches before scratching out attempting a personal best of 17-feet.

This was the senior's first trip to state after COVID canceled the 2020 meet and a bad case of mononucleosis kept Grassel out of qualifying last spring.

No more wondering as the Grassel returns to Bushland with a gold medal — the first for the Texas Panhandle on the state's biggest stage.

"I worked all summer and I worked really hard for this," Grassel said. "I'm just glad I finally got it because I've been working four years for it both in the summer and during school."

Grassel entered the competition at 15 feet when with two other remaining pole vaulters. He stepped right in and cleared that mark before three attempts at 15 feet, nine inches.

He eclipsed his gold-winning height of 16 feet on the first attempt before doing the same at 16 feet, six inches.

His desire to win, against himself, was put on full display after he was unable to accomplish his jump at 17 feet. Grassel yelled out after his second miss and decided to soak in the experience with a long rest on the mat following his final jump of the season.

"Even if he had cleared that he would've been mad," Sims joked. "He is a competitor and that will carry on into college."

