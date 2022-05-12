ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Chamber names finalists for Small Business Awards

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has named the 27 finalists of the 2022 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards.  The awards recognize leading local member businesses in nine categories, including a new Minority Business Award.

An awards luncheon, sponsored by the Herald-Tribune, will be June 17 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m..

Finalists in each category are judged based on several areas, including innovation of product or service, business growth and their contributions to the community.

The member businesses who qualify as finalists of the 2022 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards are:

Large Business Award (150+ employees), sponsored by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

• Bank of America

•PGT Innovations

• Trulieve

Medium Business Award (25-150 employees), sponsored by Grapevine Communications

• J2 Solutions, Inc.

• Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine

• Sirius Day Spa, Salon & Med Spas

Small Business Award (1-25 employees), sponsored by Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

• IAS Marketing Services

• Trade Mark Interiors

• Wealth Strategies Partners

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Kerkering, Barberio & Co.

• Catalist Realty

• Lightspeed Voice

• Michael Saunders & Company

Minority Business Award, sponsored by Bank of America

• Abundant Blessing Consulting Services, LLC

• Around the Way Transportation

•King HR Services Inc.

Nonprofit, sponsored by Hyatt Regency Sarasota

Children First

• Senior Friendship Centers

• Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc.

Rising Star Award, sponsored by HH Staffing Services

• Atlas Fiduciary Financial, LLC

• Bone Dry Roofing

• Dapper Bowtique

Woman-Owned Business Award, sponsored by the Herald-Tribune

• Grapevine Communications

• Luhrsen Goldberg, Law Powered By Women Operation Warrior Resolution

• Operation Warrior Resolution

Workforce Development & Innovation Award, sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

• 360 Orthopedics

• Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc.

• HBK CPAs & Consultants

To become a sponsor or to register for the 2022 Small Business Awards, go to https://www.sarasotachamber.com .

Individual tickets are $65 for Chamber members and $85 for nonmembers.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Chamber names finalists for Small Business Awards

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Business Growth#Consulting Services#Sarasota Chamber#Minority Business Award#The Herald Tribune#Llp Bank Of America#Pgt Innovations#Grapevine Communications#J2 Solutions#Ias Marketing Services#Bank Of America#Llc Around
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy