Sarasota Chamber names finalists for Small Business Awards

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has named the 27 finalists of the 2022 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. The awards recognize leading local member businesses in nine categories, including a new Minority Business Award.

An awards luncheon, sponsored by the Herald-Tribune, will be June 17 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m..

Finalists in each category are judged based on several areas, including innovation of product or service, business growth and their contributions to the community.

The member businesses who qualify as finalists of the 2022 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards are:

Large Business Award (150+ employees), sponsored by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

• Bank of America

•PGT Innovations

• Trulieve

Medium Business Award (25-150 employees), sponsored by Grapevine Communications

• J2 Solutions, Inc.

• Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine

• Sirius Day Spa, Salon & Med Spas

Small Business Award (1-25 employees), sponsored by Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

• IAS Marketing Services

• Trade Mark Interiors

• Wealth Strategies Partners

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Kerkering, Barberio & Co.

• Catalist Realty

• Lightspeed Voice

• Michael Saunders & Company

Minority Business Award, sponsored by Bank of America

• Abundant Blessing Consulting Services, LLC

• Around the Way Transportation

•King HR Services Inc.

Nonprofit, sponsored by Hyatt Regency Sarasota

Children First

• Senior Friendship Centers

• Teen Court of Sarasota, Inc.

Rising Star Award, sponsored by HH Staffing Services

• Atlas Fiduciary Financial, LLC

• Bone Dry Roofing

• Dapper Bowtique

Woman-Owned Business Award, sponsored by the Herald-Tribune

• Grapevine Communications

• Luhrsen Goldberg, Law Powered By Women Operation Warrior Resolution

• Operation Warrior Resolution

Workforce Development & Innovation Award, sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

• 360 Orthopedics

• Goodwill Industries Manasota, Inc.

• HBK CPAs & Consultants

To become a sponsor or to register for the 2022 Small Business Awards, go to https://www.sarasotachamber.com .

Individual tickets are $65 for Chamber members and $85 for nonmembers.

