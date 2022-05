MITCHELL – Mitchell Police officers need the publics help in identifying a female suspect accused of theft and fraud after an incident involving an elderly female. The suspect was driving a white SUV with what appeared to be Tennessee license plates. She reportedly stole $1,900 and attempted to cash a fraudulent check for an additional $2,500 from the same victim. The female suspect stole a purse from an elderly female at Mitchell Manor.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO